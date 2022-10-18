Petaluma voters are a little more than two weeks away from the Nov. 8 general municipal election, marking the first time they will select City Council members district-by-district rather than by the at-large election model.

To help voters prepare for the new system, the city has created an online map to provide clarification on which districts fall where, and in which district a person votes based on their place of residence. The online map, which allows voters to enter their exact address, can be found by going to cityofpetaluma.org/elections and scrolling down to “Find Your District.”

Next month’s district-based election comes more than a year after the City Council decided to transition away from electing all of its members at large, and spent $300,000 to hire Sacramento-based Redistricting Partners to assist in the process. Last March, City Council members picked a six-district map out of dozens of possibilities following a series of public hearings. The map was made official during an April 4 meeting.

“I’m more than happy to support this version,” said council member Dave King at the time.

Under the adopted changes, voters in Districts 1, 2 and 3 will fill three City Council seats in the upcoming election. Janice Cader Thompson and Dylan Lloyd are vying for the District 1 seat; Bob Kosoff, David Adams and John Shribbs for District 2; and Karen Nau, John Hanania and Robert Conklin for District 3.

A separate mayoral race, between Kevin McDonnell, D’Lynda Fischer, Susan Kirks and Patrick Flower, will remain a citywide election. Residents in Districts 4, 5 and 6 will pick their representatives in 2024.

Breakdown of the districts

District 1 straddles Highway 101, with its north end spanning the North McDowell Boulevard and Maria Drive area. This long, narrow district stretches to Petaluma Boulevard at its south end, with its southernmost tip expanding to the Cypress Hill Cemetery area on Magnolia Avenue.

District 2 falls in the northeastern section of the city, and is bordered by portions of East Washington Street around Rooster Run Golf Club, Maria Drive, Corona Road and areas east of Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Its south edge borders District 1 along Rainier Avenue.

District 3 covers the southeastern part of the city, spanning the South McDowell Boulevard area through the west Casa Grande Road area to the southern portion of Lakeville Highway. The south side of the Petaluma River makes up its southernmost border.

District 4 is another eastern district, spanning over the south end of Ely Boulevard to East Washington. It is bordered by Crinella Drive, Frates Road and a portion of Lakeville Highway.

District 5 is a western district, running along the Petaluma River, down to the Helen Putnam Park area and out the D Street extension.

District 6 is the city’s other western district, with Bodega Avenue running through its middle. Bordering this district is the Petaluma River, Payran Street and Magnolia Avenue, Bantam Way, and portions of Paula Lane and Western Avenue.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.