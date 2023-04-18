Petaluma has picked consulting firm IntegrAssure to be the city’s first independent police auditor, in part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the community’s relationship with local police and increase transparency and accountability, city leaders said.

Council members agreed unanimously during their April meeting to solidify a work contract with IntegrAssure, which city staff found to be the “most qualified and best fit” following a “rigorous” interview process of seven applicants.

“Our experts are nationally recognized and have a proven track record of imagining, developing, implementing, and overseeing best and promising practices and have extensive experience with California law enforcement agencies,” IntegrAssure said in its proposal submitted to the city in October.

The new role was created partly in response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which spurred renewed calls for police accountability and social justice across the nation. After that, Petaluma leaders established a 28-member Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee made up of representatives from various groups in the community, including many representing the city’s Black, indigenous and other communities.

After discussing different ways to improve race relations in Petaluma, the committee identified nearly three dozens recommendations for the city, including the use of independent citizen police oversight.

To determine which consultant to go with, two interview panels were created consisting of staff members from the city manager’s office, city attorney’s office and the police department, as well as three Petaluma community leaders.

“The top candidate, IntegrAssure, Inc., prevailed in the interview phase, based upon their broad and contemporaneous experience and cohesiveness as a team, their approach to transparency and continuous improvement, their organizational values related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, coaching and mentorship philosophy in support of police department ongoing professional development, and commitment to robust community engagement,” the staff report said.

The contract with IntegrAssure is for three years with a two-year renewal option at the end of the third year, with the initial year costing $170,000.

Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano expressed his support for the upcoming collaboration with IntegrAssure.

“We are grateful the city has invested in our department to bring a highly skilled team of experienced, independent police auditors who share our philosophy of organizational excellence through continuous improvement,” Savano said.

He added, “Like we do, IntegrAssure prioritizes community engagement and input, recognizing that the best solutions are those that are developed in collaboration. We welcome IntegrAssure and we look forward to building even greater trust and confidence in the community we serve.”

The consultant team is led by president and CEO Jeff Schlanger, who has served as the first “deputy monitor” for the city of Los Angeles.

In their first week working with Petaluma, the consultants plan to conduct meetings with Petaluma Police Department leadership and other community stakeholders, which “would serve as both orientation and goal setting and would provide the team with a fulsome appreciation of any current challenges facing the PPD,” according to the IntegrAssure proposal.

They would also review the police department’s documentation including recent policies, procedures and training materials.

“In addition, we would want to fully understand the current workflow for other important PPD processes including citizen complaints, existing protocols for response to and review of critical incidents including officer-involved shootings, and the workflow of the disciplinary system,” IntegrAssure said.

“We would also be meeting with those responsible for policy formulation and training in order to understand the current state and plans for future revisions.”

