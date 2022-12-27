City leaders consider strategies for improving equity and health in Petaluma

As Petaluma approaches its 2025 General Plan update, city leaders and staff say they are looking to prioritize social and economic equity in the upcoming two decades, as well as bettering health and environmental equity for those communities most in need.

That’s why, at a Dec. 15 meeting of the General Plan Advisory Committee, or GPAC, the city had an urban planner and public health professional introduce a set of goals and strategies meant to reduce pollution exposure, promote safe and sanitary homes, increase food access and more among communities within Petaluma that are disproportionately affected by environmental and health concerns.

The strategies, presented by Juan Reynoso of the city-hired consultant Raimi + Associates, also address factors that have contributed to racial and income-related inequalities in the past, city staff said.

“Petaluma commits to advancing social and economic justice to create an inclusive and equitable city in which all can thrive,” staffers said in their presentation write-up.

“The General Plan must prioritize supporting those who have been most affected by injustice and inequity and advances bold action in terms of housing, transportation, public spaces and intergenerational and multicultural programs in order to take advantage of opportunities and meet challenges as they arise.”

The consultants pointed to a report from 2021 identifying nine key “equity priority areas” in Petaluma -- parts of the city where residents experience a higher amount of environmental or health-related hardships -- and found that above all else they were impacted by nearby highway pollution, high proximity to dense traffic, and low proximity to mass transit.

These areas were found mostly in the northeastern and midtown regions of the city, as well as in the North McDowell Boulevard area and Miwok Valley Elementary School area in the southeastern part of the city, according to a map displayed during the meeting’s presentation.

One goal, staff said, is to implement policies that minimize residents’ exposure to both indoor and outdoor pollution. For example, through partnerships with community-based organizations and schools, the city could provide indoor air filters to low-income households, ensure public schools have updated HVAC systems, and limit building within 1,000 feet of schools, playgrounds, healthcare facilities and other “sensitive land uses.”

Other strategies and policy changes could include maintaining an up-to-date truck routes map that minimizes exposures to priority areas, establishing an electric car rideshare program for low-income neighborhoods, approving an ordinance to restrict idling vehicle times for delivery trucks and fuel-burning buses, among others.

On the housing front, staff wants to eliminate unhealthy housing conditions like mold and other toxic substances. To so so, the city could partner with local agencies to rehabilitate and modernize deteriorated housing units and eliminate common home pollutants, as well as establish a lead-based paint and asbestos removal program.

The city also looks to

reduce food insecurity, and staff suggested encouraging grocery stores, markets and other retailers to accept CalFresh benefit cards, benefit cards for those receiving funds from the Women, Infants and Children program, as well as benefits from those in the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program.

Staff also hopes to incorporate a diversion program to send leftover food from grocery stores and restaurants to local food banks, soup kitchens and shelters, as well as encouraging a future that has more community food gardens or “edible landscapes.”

And to promote healthy eating habits, the city would partner with local schools to expand programs for children on healthy eating, water consumption and gardening. Staff also suggested the exploration of a citywide fee on sugar-sweetened beverages to fund childcare and healthy eating programming.

Multiple other related strategies were laid out in the GPAC meeting, details of which can be found by going to cityofpetaluma.org/meetings and clicking on the “General Plan Advisory Committee“ tab. Further information is available at cityofpetaluma.org/general-plan or www.planpetaluma.org.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.