The city of Petaluma is holding an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center in order to discuss the Caulfield Bridge Crosstown Connector project.

The proposed 500-foot movable bridge will connect Crystal Lane at Petaluma Boulevard South to Caulfield Lane at Bautista Way, parallel to Highway 101.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.61847497249146&lat=38.228707507622396&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Attendees of Tuesday’s meeting will be able to learn more about the project, share input on the bridge design and look, and discuss bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, according to the city website.

Click here to register for the free event being held at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Those seeking free Spanish-language interpretation can register by emailing caulfieldbridge@cityofpetaluma.org.

