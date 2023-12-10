The city of Petaluma wants the public’s input on what qualities its next police chief should have, according to a news release.

The city seeks that information, along with the public’s thoughts on the city’s biggest challenges, in an online survey and in two community meetings coming up this week, according to the release.

The call for input comes after Police Chief Ken Savano retired last month after serving nearly 30 years with the Petaluma Police Department. Deputy Chief Brian Miller is currently serving as interim police chief.

There will be translation services available at the in-person meetings along with a recruiter from Bob Murray and Associates, which has been hired by the city to oversee the process.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall. The second will be Thursday, Dec. 14 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center.

The survey available, at cityofpetaluma.org/our-police-chief-selection-process, will be open until Jan. 1, according to a city spokesperson.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.