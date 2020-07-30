City, SMART spar over Petaluma station property

The city of Petaluma and Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit are again tussling over an agreement related to a train station, this time engaged in a back-and-forth over the city’s lease of a downtown SMART property that hosts two of the city’s most recognizable community spaces.

A change to the lease for the Downtown Depot property at East Washington and D streets, home to the Petaluma Arts and Visitor centers, is wrapped up in the larger agreement between the two parties to build a second commuter rail station at Corona Road.

The change would allow the approximately 50-space lot currently used by the community centers to include shared parking for SMART riders as well, after the current unpaved area along E Washington Street is swallowed by a forthcoming residential development, leaving the station with substantially fewer spaces.

But at the urging of a few city council members in early July, the decision over whether to finalize the lease agreement was delayed. Councilman Mike Healy, with the vocal backing of Councilwoman Kathy Miller, asked staff to go back to the negotiating table with SMART to push for a new lease agreement that would extend the 25-year term beyond its 2028 expiration date.

“I’m very disappointed that SMART was unwilling to give us any further options or extensions on the property that is occupied by the Arts Center and the Visitor Center,” Healy said at the July 6 council meeting. “Those leases are set to expire eight years from now, and then those two entities would be out on the street. I’m not inclined to support this tonight. I want to give SMART another opportunity to think that over.”

Heeding the suggestion to hold off and ask SMART for options to extend the lease for at least another five years to 2033, council voted unanimously to table discussion and allow staff to ask for more time.

However, those attempts at negotiations appear to be unfruitful, with council expected to decide their next steps at this Monday’s council meeting.

The latest discussion is another potential speedbump in the convoluted process to secure the construction of the Corona Station, which is locked in a web of agreements among multiple parties and is attached to two major residential development projects. The lease agreement is a condition of this larger agreement, and any hang-ups could turn into delays.

The Corona Station residential project itself is ensnared in a lawsuit and is potentially inching toward a take-over by a new, affordable housing developer.

Meanwhile, the connected residential project behind the current downtown SMART station is expected to be one of the largest in the area with more than 400 units. Once construction launches, SMART will be forced to forfeit its current unpaved parking lot along East Washington Street, necessitating a new agreement with the city to allow riders to park in the 50-space lot facing the Arts and Visitor centers.

The parking lot will also see a reconfiguration to build a new access point, which currently runs through the unpaved lot.

SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian said now is not the time to revisit the lease terms, pointing to current economic volatility and anticipated changes to the area once three major developments, including the Downtown Station project, are completed. Mansourian also said the current lease cannot be extended another five years, and that talk must shift instead to establishing a new lease agreement if the city wants the community centers to remain at the property past 2028.

“There is no provision for going forward, and I pointed that out. So if Petaluma wants to have a new agreement, not an old agreement, then I’d be happy to, once it’s the right timing,” Mansourian said. “That’s the thing, today is 2020. To negotiate a lease for 13 years from now – not knowing what the world looks like, what all these developments have done, what our ridership looks like, what our needs look like? That is our point.”

City Manager Peggy Flynn, who has led the city’s ongoing talks with the rail agency reaching back months, said these details weren’t fleshed out earlier in the process because the council wasn’t able to have public discussions until this month.

“I think it’s a fair ask,” she said. “When you’re in negotiations you want to make sure you get the best deal for the community.”

However, she said SMART’s position was made clear, and said the city plans to revisit the lease in a few years as its 2028 expiration date nears.

“This is not the end of this conversation,” Flynn said.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)