Petaluma’s Public Art Committee has hired a Bay Area artist to design a new playground at Kenilworth Park that the city hopes will serve as a “functional playground-artwork.”

The committee selected Oleg Lobykin for the job during its June 22 meeting, choosing the artist from two-dozen applicants.

City leaders said Lobykin’s functional artwork, part of a larger Kenilworth Park Revitalization Project, will incorporate elements aligning with the city’s public art goals as it seeks to transform the midtown area’s largest public park, located at 150 Fairgrounds Dr.

“The idea is that it’s going to create a deeper interaction with the surrounding neighborhood and businesses near Kenilworth Park and bring people from beyond our community,” said committee member Melissa Abercrombie.

The larger revitalization of Kenilworth Park is being led primarily by the Parks and Recreation Department as well as the city’s Recreation, Music and Parks Commission.

The initial draft of Lobykin’s concept was presented to the Public Art Committee a year ago. In August of last year, the committee approved $5,000 in spending for the first phase of “exploration and discovery“ to conduct community engagement for the playground portion.

The creative services agreement with Lobykin during the design phase is worth about $40,000 and paid with public arts funding. In that phase, the artist works with the parks department’s landscape designer to come up with a design that reflects both Lobykin’s vision and the city’s history and culture.

Abercrombie estimates another $100,000 to $150,000 of public art funds will go toward the Kenilworth Park layground project. Currently there is a total of approximately $350,000 available in the public art funds, although much of that is already committed to go toward other city art projects.

“We have a lot of conventional playgrounds, but this is our opportunity to really reach a variety of people in a whole different way,” Abercrombie said, adding that she hopes for the new playground to act as a central hub that visibly makes the East Washington corridor more walkable and family friendly to Petalumans.

Classically trained as a stone carver, Lobykin is known to work with a variety of materials to express “conceptually driven ideas in novel sculptural form, experimenting with texture, materials, color, or interactive elements,” according to his website.

“Observing the natural world and mystery of transformation inspires me,” Lobykin said in a statement.

From January to March 2023, staff and the Public Art Committee collected feedback from the public through a survey that ultimately received 173 responses, according to the June 22 staff report by city public art specialist David Ward.

Among other questions, the survey asked about the role of public art in parks and playgrounds, how to connect children with amenities offered by public art, and how the Kenilworth Park and playground could benefit from adding playground artwork.