Class of 2022 members can now apply for PEF scholarships

The Petaluma Educational Foundation scholarship application portal is now open.

All members of the Class of 2022 attending any of the seven Petaluma area high schools (Petaluma High, Casa Grande High, St. Vincent High, San Antonio High, Sonoma Mountain High, Carpe Diem High, and Valley Oaks High) looking to pursue further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges, and vocational training programs are eligible to apply for schlarships.

Students can apply online at pefinfo.com for a variety of financial awards funded by donors of PEF. Completed applications are due by Jan. 18, 2022

A scholarship awards reception will be held in April to honor donors and celebrate the individual scholarship award winners.

PEF manages scholarship funds for donors who provide the Foundation with clear criteria for selecting recipients. In 2021, PEF awarded $238,659 to seniors graduating from Petaluma high schools, bringing the total to $4,053,169 awarded since 1990.

“PEF is proud to support engaging young minds and help provide access for all students at all levels, across all subject areas, to be the best they can be,” said PEF Executive Directior Maureen Highland. “PEF helps students by elevating their educational opportunities resulting in innovative and creative minds that will lead our community as members of the future workforce.”

For more information on how to make a pledge to the PEF Scholarship or Impact Grant programs or to initiate an endowed fund to provide ongoing support for students attending our local schools today, tomorrow, and in the future, contact Highland, at 778-4632 or visit pefinfo.com.