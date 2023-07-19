Cloverdale man, 18, arrested in Petaluma vandalism

Petaluma police arrested an 18-year-old Cloverdale man Sunday for what they described as “several felony vandalisms.”

The arrest came Sunday morning at around 10:40 a.m., when officers were called to the 700 block of N. McDowell Boulevard on reports of a vandalism in progress.

“The reporting party told dispatch they were witnessing a subject actively spray-painting graffiti on a sound barrier near a bus stop,” police said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find Jacob Castiglia, 18, of Cloverdale, “attempting the flee the area on a bus,” police said. Castiglia was detained without incident, and found to be in possession of spray paint.

“During the investigation, Castiglia admitted to several more vandalisms (approximately 6) throughout Petaluma,” police said.

“Castiglia was positively identified by witnesses and was ultimately placed under arrest for felony vandalism” and taken to Sonoma County jail.