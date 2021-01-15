Cloverdale woman arrested at state Capitol protest

A Cloverdale woman was one of 12 protesters arrested at the state Capitol last Wednesday during a pro-Trump rally that happened the same day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Margaret Shaw, 73, of Cloverdale was arrested Jan. 6 near Sacramento’s 10th and L streets after officers saw she was carrying a canister of bear deterrent spray during the demonstration, Sacramento Police Sgt. Sabrina Briggs said.

Shaw was detained on suspicion of breaking a law that prohibits people from owning and using any tear gas weapon containing more than 2.5 ounces of aerosol spray, Briggs said.

Eleven other people were arrested for similar charges during the protest, Briggs said.

As demonstrations across the country have become more heated, some protesters and counterprotesters have begun carrying or using bear spray, a chemical irritant similar to tear gas. Right-wing protesters who stormed Oregon’s state capital in late December to protest coronavirus-related restrictions reportedly used such chemicals against law enforcement officers.

Hundreds of people convened on the state Capitol building for the demonstration, where mostly unmasked attendees crowded together to listen to a broadcast of President Donald Trump’s speech in Washington, which incited the mob to march on the nation’s Capitol building. A number of counterprotesters also attended.

Shaw was cited for the misdemeanor and released without being taken to jail, Briggs said.

The Sacramento District Attorney had not filed charges against Shaw as of Thursday afternoon, Sacramento Superior Court Executive Officer Kim Pedersen said.

Shaw could not be reached by phone or via her Facebook account for comment Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.