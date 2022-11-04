Sonoma County could receive up to 1½ inches of rain over several days beginning Saturday as temperatures hover in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service

The November rain is on tap to last through Wednesday across Northern California with higher elevations getting the most precipitation, including in Sonoma County.

We should remain dry the rest of the day, but light rainfall is expected to come with a weak boundary tomorrow. Expect more rain through early next week. pic.twitter.com/8E1YunpBxv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 4, 2022

Rainfall patterns will be fluid and nowhere is expected to get a consistent amount of precipitation, said David King, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

For now, forecasters say mountains between Bodega Bay and Gualala may get 1½ inches of rain by Wednesday, whereas cites like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sebastopol could get 1 to 1.25 inches.

Cool & dry today. Wetter pattern returns Saturday into next week. Details will change, but here's a look at initial rain total estimates from Sat-Wed as several waves of rain move through. #cawx #UmbrellaWeather pic.twitter.com/eUAYXAt9j8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 4, 2022

High temperatures should remain in the 50s on the wet days before inching into the 60s Thursday when dry conditions develop.

Sunday is likely to be the wettest day and there’s no concern for flooding since rain will be spread out, King said.

“It is really going to come in waves over the course of the next four days,” he said. “The soil has enough time to absorb it.”

Kind added “This is a positive sign of the wet season.”

The storm adds to the 0.10 inches of precipitation measured at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport Tuesday.

The last notable rain was Sept. 18 when 0.88 inches was recorded at the airport, according to the weather service. Before that, a half-inch of rain was recorded on June 5.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s rain, area firefighters advised fire season may come to an early end thanks to the coming wet conditions.

Officials still maintain California’s drought is far from over. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the North Bay remains in “severe drought.”

