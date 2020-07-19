“The thing that saddens me the most was the loneliness,” she said. “It’s a mental health issue. It broke my heart.”

Even with its faults, distance learning in the spring was helped by teachers having a real connection already established with their kids and their parents. That won’t be there in the fall.

Hause likened it to a relationship taking root over time, sometimes without kids even knowing it. Then, when trouble hits — like a pandemic — the connection is sturdy enough to hold.

“So when the light winds pick up, the trees just don’t fall over,” he said.

For a long time, when she thought about the first day of school, Spigarelli saw herself in her classroom. If the district offered a hybrid, part-time on-campus plan, she was committed to going in. The surging virus numbers changed that, and it hurt.

“I want to choose that for our children. I want to choose that for our parents who need child care,” she said. “But I am relieved that I don’t have to put myself at risk, and I’m relieved that I don’t have to put my husband at risk. I’m relieved I didn’t have to make that decision.”

Agreed, said West.

“I’m human. I would like the human contact with the children,” she said. “They are human beings I’m teaching. It just makes me sad.”

’There are a lot of have-nots in our city’

The pandemic and the acute pressure it is putting on Latino and socioeconomically disadvantaged households focused a glaring spotlight on what many Burbank teachers already knew — some families struggle daily to pay rent, to pay food bills, to send their kids off to school for the day.

“I know a mom, she had to quit to take care of her kids,” Spigarelli said. “She was a grocery clerk. Now she’s worried she can’t make rent and she’s worried about the disease. What horrible choices. She said, ‘I wasn’t sure if I went to work what I would bring home.’ She was terrified and had no support.”

West, who taught a second/third grade combination class at Burbank last spring and has been at the A Street campus for almost 18 years, said any return-to-school plans in the future have to keep those realities at the forefront. There were lessons learned last spring.

When students didn’t show up for Zoom classes or parents didn’t respond to emails asking about things like connectivity in their homes, staff members at Burbank had to do extra digging. Staffers made house calls to help with login issues.

“If we didn’t hear from families, we’d have our family resource person calling and start finding people — making sure they have what they need, making sure people got lunches and food,” West said. “You learn a lot. There are a lot of ’have-nots’ in our city.”

Burbank principal Debi Cardozo said the crisis made clear the dedication of her staff.

“They are a committed staff already, when we are in school, but they were just really thoughtful in meeting families where they were at,” she said. “It was all hands on deck, meeting their needs, whatever it took.”

Countywide, 7% of households do not have a computer and 13% lack a high-speed Internet connection, according to U.S. Census estimates. But even with programs in place to loan computers and Wi-Fi hot spots, that doesn’t necessarily help a family in which every adult works and there are multiple children trying to learn online.

“We cannot assume that someone at (Abraham Lincoln Elementary School) or Burbank has a family member at home who can help them with things. We cannot assume that,” West said. “The assumption is that all people have access to technology and access to things and that’s just not true and you need more than one computer in the house if you have more than one child.”

Guiding a child through distance learning while working from home is not an option that many parents at Burbank have, Moreno said.

“In the beginning, I would need to really remind myself that parents might have lost their job or they are sharing a room with another family. The last thing you worry about it is if Johnny turned in his five assignments this week,” she said.

“Different things need to be taken into consideration, like parents who have to work to pay the rent, or work to pay the mortgage or work to put food on the table,” she said. “We need to be very careful about balancing that out before moving forward.”

’Teaching is an in-person thing’

The virus is scary even as it is, in a lot of ways, a mystery. Burbank Elementary provides a salve for near constant fears, parents said.

Burbank is a school where teachers deliver supplies — academic and otherwise — to students’ homes. Burbank is a school to which a boy who moved to Sacramento after his fifth grade year in 2019, showed up to Zoom meetings and attended the school’s socially distanced promotion ceremony this spring. He continues to log onto online class meetings this summer.

He was a member of “Team ’20,’ ” Hause said. “He never took the jersey off.”

And Burbank is a school of hugs.

Veteran teachers lament that when they go back, if they go back, those moments are gone. At least for now.

West had a student last year who, for whatever reason, was comforted and calmed in moments of anxiety by rubbing his nose against her shoulder. She knows it sounds gross and doesn’t expect anyone who doesn’t spend their day surrounded by 8- and 9-year-olds to understand.

When classrooms eventually reopen she will have to tell that child no. But in evaluating all of the factors at play in her students’ lives and in her own, she wants to return to her classroom. She also wants it to be safe, for everyone.

“Teaching is an in-person thing,” she said. “I will wear a mask, I will encourage my kids to wear a mask. It will be gummy and wet and strange — because that’s what kids do.”

Spigarelli, too, will return when classes reopen. It’s in part because she worries that students who have already endured learning loss from school closures — in the wake of the Tubbs fire in 2017, the Kincade fire and power shut-offs in 2019, and shelter-in-place last spring — will take one hit too many to their educational trajectory if a plan cannot be crafted to get them back in the classroom safely. And soon.

“That is my worry,” she said. “That this is the crack or the schism in the American Dream.”

