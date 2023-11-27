A collision between a Jeep and a semitrailer truck transporting manure south of Cotati resulted in a minor injury and road closure Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

The incident occurred on West Railroad Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Poplar Road. The stretch of road was temporarily closed while officials respond, according to a Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol, and the agency asked people to avoid the area. Just after 7 pm, an update said the roadway was open again.

The Jeep, going westbound, went into the oncoming lane, causing the collision, said California Highway Patrol spokesperson David deRutte. The California Highway Patrol traffic incident log noted that the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire and resulted in some spillage, possibly fertilizer, from the truck.

According to REDCOM dispatch, Adobe Fire District also responded, and Sonoma Life Support provided ambulance transport. The driver of the Jeep was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

