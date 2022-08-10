Colorful canines conga for crowd at Sonoma County Fair

Sporting sparkly coats, the Cartoon Poodles traveled the midway Tuesday at the Sonoma County Fair in style before doing the conga across the Hilltop stage. The approximately one dozen canines, each a bright pink in color, a cartoon canvas if you will, are part of the act for a six-generation family of performers, Rafael Abuhadba, his wife Isabel, and their son, Hamin. The dogs, all shelter rescues, are a feature of the Sonoma County Fair, which runs through Sunday.