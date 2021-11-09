Comcast restoring Bay Area internet service, investigating cause of widespread outage

Service was being restored for Bay Area Comcast customers who lost their internet connection Monday night and Tuesday morning, Comcast officials said Tuesday afternoon after the company scrambled to deal with widespread outages across the region and beyond.

A “network issue” caused intermittent service disruptions, but officials did not specify how many customers were impacted, the suspected cause, or if it was linked to a Xfinity outages experienced across the nation.

The cause of the service disruptions was under investigation, Joan Hammel, a spokesperson for Comcast, said in an email Tuesday morning.

“We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers,” Comcast said in a statement. “We apologize to those who were affected.”

State Sen. Mike McGuire, whose district includes most of Sonoma County, as well as all of Lake, Mendocino, Marin, Humboldt, Trinity and Del Norte counties, confirmed the Bay Area outage was part of a larger network issue impacting specific markets across the U.S.

Since Monday night, McGuire’s office has been in communication with Comcast representatives who he said didn’t provide answers to basic questions, including the timeline for restoration of service, cause of the outage and scope of the fallout on customers.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,“ he said in an interview. “People have the right to answers and the corporation needs to step up and provide the people with answers they need. It’s common sense.”

”There is an urgent need for transparency,“ McGuire said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.