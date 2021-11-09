Comcast Xfinity internet outage impacts ‘large swath’ of Bay Area customers

Internet provider Comcast Xfinity, which provides service to thousands of Bay Area customers, experienced a massive outage Monday night that appeared to affect customers In various parts of the country.

According to social media posts, many of those in the Bay Area were experiencing outages to their internet service.

Comcast internet is down across a large swath of the Bay Area.



Comcast is aware of the outage.



Crews are currently working on a fix.



More to come on an estimated time of restoration. — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) November 9, 2021

Problems with Comcast Xfinity’s internet service began around 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to social media posts.

Democratic State Sen. Mike McGuire, whose district includes most of Sonoma County, as well as all of Lake, Mendocino, Marin, Humboldt, Trinity and Del Norte counties, tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. that a “large swath of the Bay Area is down.”

Comcast Xfinity was working on the problem and restoration for many of the affected was expected to be around 11:10 p.m., officials told some customers.

In the North Bay, outages were reported in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Sonoma, Forestville, Napa and Windsor, officials said.

Outages were also reported in parts of Berkeley, San Francisco, Oakland, and Sacramento.

In Mendocino County, customers reported service was restored just after 10:50 p.m.

No word on what may have caused the outage, which affected customers as far away as Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, Indianapolis, Indiana and Tampa, Florida.

A representative of Comcast Xfinity did not immediately return a request for comment late Monday.