‘Coming back gently’: Petaluma festivals preparing to return this summer

Just a few months ago, dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers, grabbing a beer with a large group of friends and strolling down Kentucky Street mask-free seemed like the unattainable memories of a pre-pandemic summer.

But a little more than a week after the state reopened, Petaluma is suddenly filled with many of those once-typical tableaus, while the return of several festivals and outdoor events in the next few months promise an even greater return to normalcy.

Yet as residents cautiously ease into the loosened restrictions, large event organizers are similarly left to navigate a festival season both brimming with excitement and laced with lingering unease.

“I think it’ll all just be coming back gently,” said Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Business Association. “There’s still quite a bit of anxiety about things, but people are desperate to get out again. Our phone is ringing off the hook from people calling about things returning.”

Over the next three months, Petaluma will play host to a handful of festivals, including an inaugural Turning Basin river festival and the Petaluma Music Festival, though other popular events like Rivertown Revival and Petaluma Craft Beer Festival are not returning this year.

The town’s marquee event, Butter and Egg Days, will return this September, albeit on a smaller scale than prior years.

“We’ve missed two years now, 2020 and this year,” McCusker said of the April event. “We know it’s almost impossible to do a parade as large as it usually is, but we did want to celebrate the year, so we’re working on a community event more for locals.”

During the last Butter and Egg Days celebration April 2019, organizers counted upwards of 20,000 spectators milling around downtown streets, while maximum turnout was once estimated to bring 35,000 people.

Scheduled for September 25, McCusker said this year’s Butter and Egg Days will look more like a downtown street party than the massive parade that has become a tourist attraction across the county and state. After a punishing 2020, McCusker said it felt important to both recognize this year marks the 40th anniversary of Butter and Egg Days and to give the community something to look forward to this fall.

Many of the quirky traditions like the designation of a Grand Marshal and ‘Good Egg’ will return at this year’s downsized event, McCusker said, as will the Antique Fair typically held the following day – September 26.

By then, McCusker is hopeful vaccination rates will have continued in their upward trend, and that community members will feel comfortable attending.

However, in the run up to the Butter and Egg Days party, the Downtown Business Association will have practice in hosting post-pandemic shutdown events this summer, starting with a Kentucky Street Marketplace street fair event July 24.

And the following month, the association is partnering with the Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise for a riverside event launched to celebrate the return of river recreation and tourism following the long-awaited dredging last fall. Dubbed Celebration on the Basin – Festival & River Games, the inaugural event August 28 is expected to attract thousands to downtown Petaluma.

Jeff Mayne, Petaluma Downtown Association board member and member of the Rotary Club, said he’s already receiving a flood of interest, including in volunteer sign-ups. The weekend event will invite ticket-holders to either watch or participate in several water races, such as a tug-of-war, kayak water polo and stand up paddle board races. Mayne said there will be a few food vendors, along with a beer and wine garden and local live music.

He and other organizers are expecting 15-20 boats to glide up the dredged Petaluma River to take part in the festivities, including several yacht clubs from various Bay Area locations.

With the expectation of out-of-town visitors, Mayne said the festival will abide by the new guidelines that accompanied the state’s reopening, giving only vaccinated individuals the ability to shirk their masks, while those non-vaccinated continue to wear them.

“I think we all have to be aware as we come through this extremely anxious time, that we be sympathetic or empathetic with other people’s concerns,” he said. “If someone wears a mask and I’m not because I’m vaccinated, I hope I won’t be judged. And I won’t judge them in return.”

But unlike some other downtown festivals such as the traditional Butter and Egg Days parade, Celebration on the Basin will require ticketed entry, offering an opportunity for closer crowd control if needed. Though projected turnout is difficult to gauge for the first-time event, Mayne said organizers chose not to expand the event to feature greater capacity once the state reopened June 15.

“We were initially limited by the COVID restrictions under which we’ve put our permits in a few months ago, and we’ve not modified that,” he said this week. “So this year, as an inaugural event, if we get a couple thousand we’ll get a great turnout and a tremendous event.”

While the Turning Basin Festival chooses to take the honor-system approach – asking attendees to wear a mask if they’re not vaccinated – the Aug. 7 Petaluma Music Festival is enacting stricter entrance requirements.

Organizer Cliff Eveland said they’re asking people supply documentation at the door proving they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the event or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Aside from these entrance requirements, Eveland said the festival will not hold a kid’s play area this year and will promote contactless payments. Fan-favorite food vendors may be auspiciously absent as well, Eveland said, after the pandemic forced several vendors out of business.

Other than those adjustments, he said things will look pretty close to their pre-pandemic days.

“All I’ve heard is positives from people about coming back,” Eveland said. “That doesn’t mean there aren’t people who have their own opinions or are in a ‘wait-and-see’ mode, but I haven’t heard any negatives. A lot of people are so excited to get back to normal and hear live music again.”

