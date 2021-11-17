Commentary: Crisis in the classroom hits Petaluma

“The pandemic has taken an incredible toll on our students, staff and parents who are still in trauma. As a community, we are in desperate need of healing.”

--Matthew Harris, Petaluma City Schools Superintendent

The traditional greeting of the Maasai Tribe in Africa is “Casserian Engeri,” which means, “And how are the children?” They don’t ask each other, “How are you?” but rather they ask about the next generation. The Maasai believe that monitoring the well-being of their children is the best way to determine the future health and prosperity of their entire society.

I recently learned this intriguing fact from newly appointed Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris who was speaking to a local service club about the distressing situation in local schools where in-person classes resumed in mid-August.

Harris did not mince words as he candidly shared this very sobering assessment: Many Petaluma kids today are having a very tough time, just as they are elsewhere in America where the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 762,000 people, significantly upended the lives of families and has generated soaring rates of anxiety, depression, trauma and suicidality among adults and kids alike.

“Last year was challenging unlike any other time in our history - and yet our educators answered the call and met the needs of students,” Harris said. “As a learning institution, we were forced to literally retool everything we knew and deliver education on a whole new remote platform” which, he acknowledged, did not work too well for many students who have fallen far behind and are struggling to catch up.

School closures, extended social isolation and a host of pandemic-related impacts have produced what Harris estimates is a tripling of students’ behavioral problems today.

“We are experiencing a social-emotional crisis among students” that has necessitated a triage response from overwhelmed teachers, school counselors and nurses no longer able to work proactively to prevent such occurrences.

Perhaps more than ever before, students today truly need their teachers. So despite exhaustion, overwork and constant stress, local educators have stepped up to build relationships, teach, mentor and guide their students in an ongoing effort to restore some semblance of normalcy that disappeared during the 21-month pandemic.

Second graders have never seen a “normal” school year since the pandemic emerged in the spring of their kindergarten year, so many still need to learn the basics of being in a classroom again, according to Harris. Conversely, many junior high and high school-aged kids are yelling, swearing or acting out in ways that have stunned teachers and school officials. A few have taken to calling in school bomb threats that have only amplified the chaos.

And it isn’t just the kids. More parents are exhibiting behavioral problems as well, much of it brought on by pandemic-related stress and the sharpy increase in mental health crises.

COVID-19 cases in local schools are continuing to rise every week and safety protocols continue to evolve to combat the spread, even as many young children have begun to receive vaccinations.

The increased use of social media, according to Harris, has increased bullying and caused additional anxiety for many students who arrive at school in distress. Apps like Facebook and Instagram are “wreaking havoc for students and emboldening even adults to share things that they would never say face-to-face,” he added.

Other than noting that “politics continues to divide us,” Harris said little about how his school district’s board members are dealing with ongoing public debates that have fractured many school communities across America on issues such as whether children should have to wear face masks to avert the spread of disease. While some school officials in other parts of the country have received death threats for implementing such practical public health policies, Petaluma has, thankfully, avoided that dismal scenario.

Instead, Harris pointed to ongoing collaborative efforts among parents, teachers and administrators to update the district’s core educational values and set long-range goals and objectives.

But right now, “the social-emotional well being of students and staff” is a top priority, said Harris, who noted that temporary state and federal funding has been provided to support students and expand specific learning opportunities hampered by the pandemic.

The one-time funding is being used to hire temporary staffers including guidance counselors, psychologists, instructional assistants, student advisers and wellness coordinators.