Commentary: It’s past time for Petaluma to reclaim fairgrounds land

The 50-year, $1 dollar per year lease on the Petaluma Fairgrounds will come to an end on Dec. 31, 2023.

The Sonoma Marin Fair has been located in what is now the heart of the city of Petaluma for decades.

There are those that want this to continue, but the city cannot afford and should not continue to subsidize Marin and Sonoma County limited special interests in this time of vital interests, effectively picking up their tab which has reached millions of dollars over time.

Every two years, candidates run for the Petaluma City Council with the promise and objective of providing affordable housing to meet the growing demand and needs of Petaluma residents.

The best opportunity to meet this need is the 60-plus acres in the center of our community that has been occupied by the Fairgrounds for decades.

Being an elected leader is all about making choices, and sometimes those choices will come at the expense of past relationships and former priorities.

The very real choice this time forces an evaluation of wants vs. needs. Many in the community will continue to want the Fairgrounds left as is. At the same time some of those people happen to be the loudest voices screaming out for affordable housing opportunities.

Further, some that want to keep the Fair were part of the incomprehensible resistance to a 2006 proposal that would have brought professional baseball and concerts to a portion of the Fairgrounds and extended the lease for many decades for the entire parcel.

The Fair directors turned down that proposal, and in the process may have lost their best opportunity to preserve most of what they had. Was it greed? Was it lack of foresight? Or was it a shrewd play figuring they would always have the clout to effectively maintain control of this critical parcel so long as it wasn’t used by the city for other purposes?

Time will tell. But a lot has changed since 2006. New development is now reviewed under a formula that requires an analysis of vehicles miles traveled. This formula increases the value and viability of center city development.

The current general plan allows for 10 of these acres to be permanent parkland. That allowance should be made with the remainder of the land utilized to provide high density, city-centered development that will meet some of the city’s growing demand for moderate- and low-income housing with a mix of workforce housing as well.

This is a choice that might be hard for some in the community to accept but it should not be a difficult choice for elected leaders as they properly balance wants vs. needs.

How many fairgrounds are enough in the two counties involved? Currently there are three. One at the Marin Civic Center and one in Santa Rosa in addition to Petaluma. The Sonoma-Marin Fair can continue to exist by having it in alternate years in the two counties that bear its name at the two other locations.

Three Fairgrounds in two counties is one too many when the cost of the third is borne solely by the people of Petaluma and would come at the expense of the vital needs of its residents and taxpayers.

It is time, in fact it is past time, for Petaluma to regain control and ownership of its public property and use it for vital needs rather than the week or so wants of the select few, many of whom live out of town. If the city council fails to use this opportunity for the betterment of our entire community, they should never again say they are working to create affordable housing for our children, or anyone else. Actions speak louder than words.

David Glass served as mayor of the city of Petaluma from 2003-06 and from 2011-18. He’s a former Petaluma City Council member and member of the Petaluma Planning Commission.