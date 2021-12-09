Commentary: North Bay Animal Shelter seeking a forever home for pets during the holidays

North Bay Animal Services’ Holiday wish, today and every day, is a home for all of the wonderful pets awaiting adoption at the Petaluma Animal Shelter. When we stop to consider the really important things in life, home and family always end up as the top priorities, where we feel safe, loved and wanted.

This is what JL, Pearl, Frenchie, Eli and all of their fellow prospective adoptees at the Shelter are also hoping for this Holiday season. What a great gift it would be for all of us to see an empty shelter at the end of the year because all of the animals were tucked up in new homes!

We used to believe that holidays were not the best time to bring a pet into a new home, making adoptions wait until after Christmas. But no more! It has been shown that animals coming into a home around the holidays are just as loved and at no greater risk of being returned than at any other time. The important thing is being prepared for that new family member! Having the house and toys ready, planning who does the extra chores – the dog will need regular walking, that cat litter box won’t clean itself – and of course whose bed does he or she get to sleep in! If you are ready to take on this new and exciting relationship, so are they!

When should they arrive at their new home? The day of, a present under the tree brought from Santa? Please, let’s put away the notion that Santa brings live animals as gifts – he brings toys, not family members! How scary for a little kitten. Bringing them home before the “big” day is much less stressful on the pet. Then they can enjoy the fun and be part of the festivities as well; cats will LOVE to jump from one box to the other and wrestle with the ribbons and play with all of the new toys. Of course they also love to climb the tree so make sure it is well secured!

Adopting a pet is personal; you’re choosing a family member who will be with you for a long time so take the time to visit and make this a family decision. We know that pets have unique personalities and needs; so what about picking out an animal for someone else? Aren’t you denying them the opportunity to choose the right pet that “speaks” to them? You may think your friend will want the pet, or has the time or space, but if you are wrong the pet pays the price and pets given as gifts are more likely to be returned. As tempting as it might be, pets should not be given as gifts outside of the family. Alternative gifts are paying for an adoption for your friend or providing the supplies for a new pet.

Now, if you are ready, the animals are ready for you! The cats and dogs have brushed their fur coats, we have put bows on their necks, and they will bring food and toys with them to their new home. You can check out our adorable animals on NBAS’ Facebook page or at northbayanimalservices.org. Then, call the Petaluma shelter at 707-762-6227(NBAS) for an appointment to meet the animals that will vie for your attention.

May you and your family, all two and four footed members, have a very joyous holiday season and may we carry the spirit of these days throughout the year.

North Bay Animal Services is a nonprofit animal shelter serving the Petaluma area and beyond.