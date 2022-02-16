Commentary: Petaluma Health Care District offering free heart screening

In April 2017, Tiffany Pimentel signed her then 13-year-old son, Jason, up for a heart screening event in Hilmar, with Via Heart Project. They almost didn’t go because originally Jason — an avid athlete — had a baseball tournament that took priority. But the stars aligned (or rather the clouds closed in) and the tournament was canceled because of rain, allowing them to keep his heart screening appointment.

“Mother nature worked in our favor,” says Pimentel. Because at that event, the initial EKG, which monitors electrical signals in the heart and can determine abnormalities, found that her son has Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome. This means that there’s an extra nerve in Jason’s heart that causes an abnormal heartbeat. This initial diagnosis led them to follow-up appointments where he could be provided appropriate care.

In earlier screenings, the diagnosis was considered mild risk for sudden death. But after receiving a second opinion after his annual follow-up appointment, the Pimentels began to feel uneasy that Jason’s condition could potentially affect his life in the future, particularly as an athlete, despite his being asymptomatic up to that point. During an elective surgery to correct the abnormality, surgeons discovered that Jason’s risk level for sudden death was higher than originally thought.

Going to that health screening in 2017 likely saved Jason’s life.

“Who knows if we would’ve been a statistic had we not gone through with it,” says Tiffany Pimentel.

And that statistic is frightening. Sudden Cardiac Arrest is the top killer of student athletes in the United States and a leading cause of death on school campuses. In a majority of cases, it’s a ticking time bomb that no one knows about: it’s estimated that one in 300 young people have an undiagnosed heart defect.

These conditions often go undiagnosed because an annual health physical does not include these advanced screenings. This means that within a student body of 1,200 students, there could be four students with an undiagnosed heart condition. That’s why health advocates like the Petaluma Health Care District are stepping up to make sure kids in our community don’t end up in this statistic. We are partnering with Via Heart Project for a free screening event on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma Campus to provide young people ages 12-25 equitable access to important knowledge about their cardiac health.

This heart screening program is a part of our overall strategy around our HeartSafe Community Initiative and an important event for Heart Month — a time to bring additional awareness to heart disease and research. We launched the HeartSafe Community program in 2013 because, with one in four deaths caused by heart disease, there is acute urgency to develop community preparedness when it comes to heart health. This preparedness relies on the lay people who are knowledgeable about signs, symptoms, and interventions to help save someone’s life in the middle of a cardiac emergency.

Our program goal is to increase the number of prepared community residents by partnering with schools, businesses, organizations and community members throughout Sonoma and Marin counties to offer CPR, AED, and first aid training and increase the availability of AEDs throughout our community. When utilized in tandem, CPR and an AED can increase the survival rate during a cardiac emergency by 70%. Through all of this work, we have already saved lives.

Students who have taken our classes in our schools have responded to their parents’ cardiac events at home. And now we’re also working to focus on the next layer of this important HeartSafe initiative by providing our students crucial access to information about their own cardiac health. We want our community to know that our young people are not free of potential cardiac risks just because they are young. Like Jason Pimentel Jr., this is a pathway to uncover hidden issues and arm Sonoma County families with information on what can be done to avoid preventable illness and death.

To ensure you and your child have that knowledge, join us on Feb. 27 at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway for this free youth and young adult heart screening event with Via Heart Project. Advance registration is required and is available countywide. Register for an appointment slot at viaheartproject.org/screenings/.

Here’s what to expect:

We’re able to offer this screening thanks to generous donations from our lead sponsor, Ron Reuben Winery, as well as County of Sonoma, Medtronic, Arrow Benefits Group, Exchange Bank, Providence, Western Health Advantage and Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma Trust.

We look forward to seeing you there so that we can work together to save more lives as a HeartSafe Community.

Ramona Faith is the CEO of the Petaluma Health Care District.