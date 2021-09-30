Commentary: Petalumans invited to commemorate El Día de los Muertos

No one in our community has been untouched by COVID-19. Whether it has been the shift from life as we knew it to all the various stages of sheltering-in-place, social distancing and virtual work, school, or socializing, our lives have changed.

Some have been profoundly altered by the lost of a grandparent, parent, family member, a dear friend, or a neighbor or co-worker. Add to this tragedy of loss the inability to be with our loved ones in their final hours and days. Nor have we been able to mourn our loss with loved ones and friends or join with others in a celebration of life or any communal activity that expresses our loss and our grief. It has been a tough time.

While COVID-19 is still with us, and our community continues to suffer loss, we do have an upcoming opportunity to honor those we have lost. For the past 21 years, our community has been commemorating the lives of departed loved ones in an annual community celebration, El Día de los Muertos.

A celebration of life and death from the Aztec culture of Mexico and other areas of Latin America, El Día de los Muertos provides us with a chance to come together in our shared loss and heal both the pains of lost loved ones and, currently, the isolation of the pandemic.

Together with the City of Petaluma, we invite you to join us in celebrating those who have died from COVID-19 by placing a remembrance of your loved one on our Día de los Muertos altar at the Petaluma Art Center. You may add a photo, a favorite poem, or memento to acknowledge your loved one. We will have a basket and a tree that can be used to simply add a name if you choose.

We hope that celebrating those we have lost as a community will help remind us of what binds us together and of all that we share with our friends and neighbors.

As we come together in this Latino celebration of life and acknowledgment of loss, we hope we can also be reminded of the tools we now have that have made the further loss of people to COVID-19 preventable, and that it may help encourage hesitant community members to prevent the loss of their own life by accepting the vaccine in the days leading up to the Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Día de los Muertos altars will be up at the Petaluma Art Center, and around the community, from Oct. 9 until Nov. 3.

If you would like to participate or have questions, please call the Mayor at 707.953.0846 or email tbarrett@cityofpetaluma.org.

– ---

Nadie en nuestra comunidad ha quedado al margen del COVID-19. Ya sea que haya sido con el cambio de la vida tal como la conocíamos en todas las diversas etapas de quedarse en casa, distanciamiento social y trabajo virtual, escuela o socialización, nuestras vidas han cambiado.

Algunos de nosotros, sin embargo, hemos sido alterados profundamente en el hecho de que hemos perdido a alguien que amamos, un abuelo, un padre u otro miembro de la familia, un amigo querido o un vecino o un compañero de trabajo. Agréguese a esta tragedia de pérdida la incapacidad de estar con nuestros seres queridos en sus últimas horas y días. Tampoco hemos podido llorar nuestra pérdida con seres queridos y amigos o unirnos a otros en una celebración de la vida o cualquier acto comunitario que exprese nuestra pérdida y nuestro dolor. Ha sido un momento difícil.

Si bien COVID-19 todavía está con nosotros, y nuestra comunidad continúa sufriendo pérdidas, pronto tendremos una oportunidad de honrar a los que hemos perdido. Durante los últimos 21 años, nuestra comunidad ha estado conmemorando las vidas de sus seres queridos fallecidos en una celebración comunitaria anual, El Día de los Muertos.

Una celebración de la vida y la muerte de la cultura azteca de México y otras áreas de América Latina, El Día de los Muertos nos brinda la oportunidad de unirnos en nuestra pérdida compartida y sanar tanto el dolor de los seres queridos como, actualmente, el aislamiento de la pandemia.

Junto con la Ciudad de Petaluma, lo invitamos a unirse a nosotros para celebrar a aquellos que han muerto de COVID19 colocando un recuerdo de su ser querido en nuestro altar del Día de los Muertos en el Centro de Arte de Petaluma. Puede poner una foto, un poema favorito o un recuerdo de su ser querido. Tendremos una cesta y un árbol que se puede utilizar para simplemente añadir un nombre si así lo desea.

Es nuestra esperanza que celebrar a aquellos que hemos perdido en comunidad, nos ayude a recordar lo que nos une y todo lo que compartimos con nuestros amigos y vecinos.

Mientras nos reunimos en esta celebracion latina de la vida y el reconocimiento de la perdida de personas por COVID-19 sea prevenible y que pueda ayudar a alentar a los miembros de la comunidad indecisos a prevenir la perdida de su propia vida al aceptar la vacuna en los dias previos a la celebracion del Dia de los Muertos.

Los altares del Día de los Muertos estarán en el Centro de Arte de Petaluma, y en otros lugares de nuestra comunidad, del 9 de octubre al 3 de noviembre.

Si desea participar o tiene preguntas, llame a la alcaldesa al 707.953.0846 o envíe un correo electrónico a tbarrett@cityofpetaluma.org.