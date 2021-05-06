Commentary: Solving Petaluma’s homelessness crisis requires mutual respect, trust

Last week, a homeless encampment sweep took place near Steamer Landing Park. Individuals who had been camping for weeks on private property were noticed to leave, and were assisted in doing so by Petaluma Police Department, Public Works, and COTS outreach staff.

These actions are emotional and complex. The individuals who were displaced expressed anxiety, overwhelm, anger, sadness and a sense of violation. Homeless advocates arrived on the scene to loudly express their wrath and vitriol at the authorities for what the group perceived as illegal disruptions and infringements on campers’ rights. Law enforcement, Public Works, and homeless service providers did their best to adhere to the law and to ensure the safety of the community in a peaceful, calm, and professional manner. What followed was confusion, chaos and the spreading of misinformation which served to inflame the experience and made a difficult situation even worse.

The unfortunate outcome of this type of incident is the erosion of trust between those experiencing homelessness, homeless advocates, and the people and systems designed to assist them – law enforcement, public health, homeless service providers, and city government. In this scenario, no one wins.

These entities had been working closely with individuals at the encampment for many weeks prior to Friday’s clearing. All involved followed the letter of the law for displacing homeless individuals – 72-hour notices were issued, and individuals were given the opportunity to enter the Mary Isaak Center Emergency Shelter. The campers were calmly and respectfully asked to pack up and leave, and were given ample time to do so. (Although 72-hour notices were issued, PPD allowed campers five days after notification to vacate.) Personal items were tagged and stored for 90 days. Garbage was removed by Public Works.

Unfortunately, the homeless advocates who arrived on the scene on the day of the sweep spread misinformation on social media and in-person, and spread it loudly. Their claims that campers were not given required time to vacate; that they have a right to camp on private property and within 150 feet of the river; and that there were no beds at the Mary Isaak Center were all false. What ensued was a lot of shouting and swearing at the police.

There has been much time and effort spent helping individuals to find resolutions that work for them, but the clash last week made it seem that service providers and homeless individuals are pitted against one another. If this mindset persists, no one wins.

One positive step we can take is for all the players to come to the table with a goal of better understanding each other’s needs. We have everything to gain, and nothing to lose. COTS and the unsheltered community in Petaluma need to engage in a new conversation — we need to be bold, creative, and patient. To initiate this process, COTS staff has crafted a questionnaire to help us better understand the longings of those living in encampments. We want to hear their hearts’ desires and also figure out what sorts of compromises they may be willing to make in regards to their living situations. In the meantime, we will continue to make shelter space available at the Mary Isaak Center as we work on creating additional housing options. But first, we must listen, be open to each other’s opinions in a respectful way, and learn.

This community is capable of building bridges and creating something unique and wonderful for all Petalumans. We can celebrate our wins, no matter how small, and learn from our losses. And if we fail, then we will do what we do every day at COTS, take a deep breath and start again the next day.

This column was written by the leadership team at the Committee on the Shelterless. Chuck Fernandez is the CEO, Jules Pelican is the director of programs and Robin Phoenix is the shelter services manager.