Commentary: The future of the Petaluma fairgrounds should unify the community

Last week, former mayor of Petaluma David Glass penned an editorial calling on the city council to regain control of the fairgrounds site and use it for affordable housing, or “never again say they are working to create affordable housing for our children.”

He highlighted why there has been a longstanding rift between the city and the fair board. It was the last thing we need right now.

With Petaluma in the middle of its general plan update and at the precipice of starting a public process about the future of the fairgrounds site, now is the time for everyone to stop the divisive rhetoric and have productive discussions about the future of the site in the context of the rest of the city.

We need to stop arguing about who controls the site and start talking about what the site should retain and could become. To the fair board’s credit, they have started holding their own town halls and, rightfully, want the city to start its public process.

Having attended a few of the fair board’s town hall meetings, three points are clear.

First, people do not want to lose the fairgrounds as a community asset, and they are scared that they will. The fears have been fueled in part by certain individuals spreading a narrative that the city council wants to build high-density housing on the site. While no council member has publicly said such a thing, it is exactly what former mayor Glass suggested in his editorial, so perhaps the rumors have merit.

Second, people have said loud and clear that they want more activities happening at the site. They want more music, more focus on local agriculture, more education opportunities for all ages. This is the public’s land, and the people want to use it throughout the year.

Thirdly, residents want to know where the city council stands. The silence from the people who will ultimately decide on the fate of our fairgrounds feeds peoples’ fear.

I agree with all three points.

For many, the fairgrounds is where we celebrate our agriculture roots. It is about education—hundreds of young people learn and showcase valuable life skills at the fair and events like the Petaluma Music Festival raise thousands of dollars each year to keep music in our schools. In recent years, the fair has become ground zero for human and animal evacuees when wildfires burn elsewhere in the county. People do not want to lose these attributes – and neither do I.

But the fairgrounds can be so much more, and we do not need to lose what we love to make it better.

Former mayor Glass was right that using city-owned property is one of the easiest ways to build affordable housing. But just because it is easy, does not mean it is the right solution.

For instance, instead of building housing at the fair, we could consolidate city hall, the police station, and other city services into a multi-story building across from the library (where El Roys food truck is). By consolidating, we could use the other city properties for affordable housing.

To maintain Petaluma’s quality of life as the city grows and infill development becomes the norm, residents will need great parks where they can get exercise, meet fellow Petalumans, hold community events, and enjoy nature.

As a large, centrally located parcel, the Fairgrounds has potential to become Petaluma’s central park – but not unless things change. Central Park is a hub of activity, not a walled off parcel with rundown buildings that are used for days out of the year. Let’s make the fairgrounds central park.

Let’s rebuild the animal barns to be open air so that they can be used for additional purposes, in addition to housing the animals during the fair and fires.

Let’s tell the racetrack promoter that Petaluma is trying to be carbon neutral by 2030, so start planning for electric car racing by the turn of the decade.

Let’s put a BMX track in the center of the racetrack (now) so that Petaluma and Sonoma County’s youth have a great place to become the next X-games heroes.

Let’s create a local food education center where people can learn what “farm to table” really means, and where new arrivals to town can meet, learn about, and appreciate our multi-generational farming community.

Let’s open the gates and take down the fences that keep Petalumans from enjoying this place. Instead of opening the site to the public for a few days a year, let’s provide the public nearly year-round access, and rent fencing for a month when the fair comes to town.

The idea that we will lose the things we love unless we renew the long-term lease with the fair board is false. Similarly, the idea that if a council member does not support building affordable housing at the fairgrounds, they should “never again say they are working to create affordable housing for our children” is also false.

The needs of our community are changing and the opportunities for this site are endless. Let’s stop focusing on who controls the site and instead create a great vision that does right by our past and our future.

Brian Barnacle is the vice mayor for the Petaluma City Council.