Community forum on racism and police interactions this Saturday

A community forum titled “On Racism & Interactions with Police in Petaluma,” organized by the Petaluma Blacks for Community Development and the North Bay Organizing Project-Petaluma, will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Zoom-based gathering will include group discussions and breakout circles to provide collective feedback and a set of recommended actions to be presented to the mayor and city council of Petaluma.

Additional sponsors and participants include Latinx Student Congress, Sonoma County Black Coalition, Petaluma TIDE, Petaluma Community Relations Council and Indivisible Petaluma.

According to Genevieve Field of Indivisible Petaluma, local people of color, “whose voices we very much want to hear at this forum,” she says, are highly encouraged to participate. The deadline for signing up for the forum is Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

To register for the forum visit Aqus.com or connect to the Zoom Link at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUud-msqjgvHNXzuvE3q-2merZ89OJ6I4lR or visit tinyurl.com/RacismPetalumaForum