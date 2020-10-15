Community-led forum leads to calls for police reform

A group of Petaluma residents and organizations are calling for increased accountability, independent oversight, an end to police violence and the defunding of the Petaluma Police Department.

The four recommendations are the result of a July virtual forum created to collect feedback over policing in Petaluma from residents of color, spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement and the national reckoning with systemic racism and police brutality. The 29-page report published last month details the recommendations and was submitted to City Council.

The forum, held virtually over two days, drew more roughly 150 participants and was led by facilitators representing a number of local organizations, including the North Bay Organizing Project, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, Sonoma County Black Coalition and Petaluma Community Relations Council.

Lou Zweier, a facilitator with the Petaluma Community Relations Council, said the forum used small breakout listening circles to encourage BIPOC residents, or Black, Indigenous and people of color, to discuss their interactions with police in Petaluma and share their feelings about police reform.

“The whole purpose of this was to gather information from the community and to just listen to what BIPOC residents have to say,” he said. “The report is really meant to just be the beginning of the discussion and an overture or a starting point into further discussions.”

Detailed recommendations included the formation and funding of an independent oversight committee to oversee new training and hiring practices, ensure greater public transparency and encourage more community conversations about policing.

Additionally, the report called for an expansion of de-escalation procedures and a revision to the department’s use of force continuum. More controversially, participants expressed support for the defunding of police, language that led Petaluma Community Relations Council to withhold their endorsement of the written report.

Calls to defund the police, which has grown in popularity among the Black Lives Matter movement, primarily demand that funds be redirected toward community services and programs meant to support communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by police violence nationwide.

Despite this disagreement on language among some members of the forum facilitators, there is a consensus that the July conversations are meant to be the beginning of a longer process.

“The purpose of the sessions was to gather information from the community and listen to what they say,” said Rabbi Ted Feldman, chair of the Petaluma Community Relations Council. “Now the dialogue is in the city’s hands.”

Local organizers pushed forward with the virtual forum amid weeks of Black Lives Matter demonstrations throughout June and July, initially sparked by the widespread outrage over the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who is Black, at the hands of a white police officer.

The community-led forum also marked a success for activists who strongly criticized the city’s proposed police-led listening sessions, leading city council to abandon their plans and instead pledge their support to the July virtual forum.

Nearly three months after the virtual forum and more than one month after the release of the report, there is some concern that focus on the election and on wildfire season will push the issue further to the back burner.

“I hope there will not be any feet dragging on this, although it has been a few months already and time has been passing,” Feldman said. “Our hope is that the city council and police chief will, by moving this forward, find a good way to involve community groups more. That’s the goal.”

City council voted July 6 to revisit discussion of potential police reform actions in the fall, after the community-led listening sessions published its recommendations. But as of mid-October, it’s unclear whether the report will receive the public discussion before the end of 2020, not appearing on any published city council agenda items for the month.

One of the lead organizers of the forum is Amber Szoboszlai, co-chair of the Petaluma chapter of the North Bay Organizing Project. She said while the election has diverted focus temporarily, it hasn’t changed her organization’s promise to ensure the listening sessions receive adequate attention by local leaders.

“We’re not waiting on this because there is an election and we think something is going to change in our favor. We’re waiting for a better moment to go to council and hold them accountable, and that includes making sure the public has the time and ability to participate,” she said.

“I think the most important thing for the council to know is that we do expect this report to be discussed, and we will be back soon to make sure that happens.”

