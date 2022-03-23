Community Matters: All kids deserve our support

“For transgender kids who are struggling, I want them to know they're not alone. They shouldn't be afraid to step out of their shadows.”

-Jazz Jennings, national advocate for transgender people

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered that state’s child welfare officials to launch child abuse investigations of transgender kids receiving psychological and medical care affirming their gender identity. While the order was designed to curry favor with arch conservative voters ahead of last month’s Republican primary, the political ploy ignored the fact that dozens of national health care organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Mayo Clinic, all agree that trans and non-binary gender identities are perfectly normal and that laws blocking gender-affirming care for minor patients can have tragic health consequences, among them juvenile suicide.

Because transgender describes an estimated 1.4 million Americans who have a gender identity which is different from their assigned sex at birth, the Texas policy and scores of proposed legislation in several other states has sparked anxiety for families with transgender children, including some here in Petaluma.

To get a better understanding of how this anti-trans political rhetoric is affecting local families, I spoke with two Petaluma moms whose daughters were once their sons. Both said they simply wanted their transgender kids to be healthy and happy and that this required a “social” transition primarily involving changes in clothing, names and hair styles in elementary school.

Their poignant stories offer trenchant insights into the many challenges they and their children face in a society that has yet to fully accept widespread evidence that not everyone fits neatly and singularly into the category of “male” or “female” despite their physical appearance on the day they were born.

Due to the prospect of potential harassment from unenlightened community members, each mother declined to be publicly identified.

One mom, whom I’ll call Cathy, told me that her child was born male but that at about 18-months began exhibiting strong feminine traits.

By kindergarten, Cathy said her child was regularly expressing a strong interest in growing her hair out and changing to a girl’s name, so a therapist was consulted.

At the therapist’s recommendation, Cathy and her child sat down to read “I Am Jazz,” an autobiographical children’s book written by Jazz Jennings who gained national notoriety in 2007 as a six-year-old when she went on national television to tell interviewer Barbara Walters that, despite her birth certificate saying otherwise, she was a girl.

Says Cathy, “When we got to the part of the book where Jazz says she was a girl trapped in a boy’s body, my child said, ‘That’s me! There’s other kids like me.’ It was a huge ‘Aha’ moment for both of us.”

Following Christmas break in the second grade, Cathy’s daughter officially transitioned when she returned to Corona Creek Elementary School and introduced her classmates to her new, feminine first name. The process went seamlessly, says Cathy, who credits its success to the enormous support she and her daughter received from School Superintendent Mike Gardner, Second Grade teacher Joel Brunner-Dequine and the entire school community.

“Every step of the way, we felt so supported,” says Cathy, whose daughter, now 11, “is healthy and feeling so accepted and loved. She’s at the top of her game.”

While future decisions have yet to be made, Cathy said she and her daughter were feeling quite positive following a recent visit to the UCSF Transgender Care program whose medical professionals can advise on potential future treatments that could include puberty blockers, hormone therapy or even surgery, all allowed under California state law.

Another local mom, Linda (not her real name), had a somewhat similar experience to Cathy’s. “As soon as my child could talk, she was asking when she was going to be a girl,” says Linda, who visited a child psychologist who advised her to “let your child lead the way.”

By the time Linda’s child entered kindergarten at a westside elementary school, Linda’s daughter had taken on a girl’s name and was wearing dresses.

But one child, who’d known her daughter prior to her transition, began bullying her on the kindergarten playground taunting, “She’s a boy.”

One day, when the young bully’s father appeared on the school playground, Linda spoke with him about his son’s behavior.

“I explained that my daughter was transgender, and would he please encourage his son to stop the bullying. But all he said was that his family had not yet held a discussion of transgenderism, and the bullying continued.”