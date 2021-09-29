Community Matters: Bringing change to policing in Petaluma

“We have to be accountable to the community.”

- Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano

In the aftermath of last year’s widely-viewed murder of a Black man, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer, demonstrations were held nationally and here in Petaluma to protest systemic racism and the myriad injustices that continue to be inflicted upon people of color.

Calls across the nation for substantive police reform led to many months of bi-partisan negotiations in Congress aimed at raising professional policing standards and creating more accountability in law enforcement. But those talks collapsed last week as politicians failed to reach any consensus on exactly what to do.

Policing, it seems, is primarily a local endeavor determined by city and county government officials. Here in Petaluma, the public outcry over George Floyd’s murder produced an unusually ambitious commitment by the Petaluma City Council which appointed an advisory committee to study local race relations and policing and “develop recommendations to improve diversity, equity and inclusivity in Petaluma.”

Since the committee began meeting in March, it has heard from dozens of residents of color who shared their experiences of perceived racial profiling, disrespect and harassment by members of the Petaluma Police Department. As a result, the committee’s recommendations expected next month are sure to include a call for the establishment of some type of civilian police oversight body.

Clearly, the bond of trust between local police and many local people of color is broken--just as it is in nearly all other American cities--and improvement is surely needed. The creation of a civilian police oversight body to strengthen trust and improve Petaluma police performance is certainly worth considering.

But as city officials prepare to debate the issue, they will encounter many different models for civilian police oversight, ranging from the costly independent auditor/monitor mode, such as that overseeing the problem-plagued Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, to investigative-based models which review complaints of police misconduct. Any oversight initiative must also be weighed against what the City is already doing to ensure the highest police performance standards.

Petaluma’s Police department has for several years abided by the moral principles outlined in the Report on 21st Century Policing commissioned by former President Barack Obama.

According to Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano, all Petaluma Police officers are expected to meet exceptionally high ethical standards and his department has voluntarily agreed to participate in professional certification programs that measure “best practices” in providing quality police services. Because the department has a strong public service ethos, provides ongoing training and upholds a zero tolerance policy for unwarranted use of force, it has suffered very few reports of misconduct in recent years.

One exception was an anomalous incident last year in which a police officer was observed shoving a Black female SRJC student during an altercation. Other officers who witnessed the confrontation as well as the supervisors on duty immediately reported what happened and the officer was swiftly placed on paid administrative leave.

The offending officer left the department last fall after criminal assault charges were filed by the county District Attorney. His case is scheduled to be tried in November.

Savano says that the culture in the Petaluma Police Departments does not tolerate wrongdoing by any officer.

“We do not want to be working alongside an officer who is not doing the right thing,” he told me.

Still, the incident deeply troubles Savano because it reflects poorly, if unfairly, on his entire department at a time when a large segment of the public look upon all police officers with distrust and suspicion due to the many well-publicized incidents of police brutality and abuse of authority elsewhere in the country.

While acknowledging that police misconduct exists, Savano insists that in Petaluma the police “are always striving to be better.”

Consultant Tracy Webb, who is working closely with the City’s advisory committee to finalize its recommendations next month, says she believes Savano is committed to continually improve departmental service levels for all residents. “I would not be doing this if I did not think the police here were not truly committed to this work,” she told me.

Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People’s Services (PPSC), agrees with Webb and commends City leaders for having recently initiated a new program to better address the skyrocketing number of police calls involving people suffering mental health crises, drug addiction and homelessness.

Funded by the City and managed by PPSC working in collaboration with police dispatchers, a mobile crisis intervention team comprised of a medical technician and social worker is now regularly dispatched in response to such emergency calls.

Says Hempel, “I applaud the City for what they have done. It’s changing the way this community looks at people in crisis--as human beings as opposed to a public threat.”

Beginning next week, Hempel says the program will expand to 24 hours, 7 days a week, further reducing unnecessary police responses to non-criminal behaviors while significantly increasing help for people in crisis.

Savano agrees and says his department’s support of the program demonstrates its commitment to relinquish control if it leads to positive change.

A police chief willing to embrace opportunities for improvement is not very common these days. But Petaluma is fortunate to have an enlightened, innovative and forward-thinking police chief who welcomes change as well as a fair and objective assessment of his department’s overall performance.

Systemic racism is a serious problem in America and, yes, it does exist even here in Petaluma where people of color are not always treated with the level of respect and inclusion accorded to the city’s white residents.

But as we endeavor to make positive change we should all acknowledge the implicit biases we carry. That would include a bias many here harbor against people in the law enforcement profession who work daily to keep us safe.

All police departments are not the same and Petaluma, after all, is not Minneapolis.

John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.