Community Matters: California’s housing crisis impacts everyone

For the last decade, Californian cities like Petaluma have been mired in an ever-worsening housing crisis illustrated by rising homelessness and an increasing number of local employees driving much longer distances to get to work here.

Recent catastrophic wildfires destroyed many thousands of housing units in and around Santa Rosa, thus amplifying the problem regionally where the increased cost of land, labor and materials to rebuild has driven up the cost of desperately-needed new home construction.

Apartment rental costs in Petaluma now average $2,450 per month while the city’s average home price recently topped $815,000. While some long-term Petaluma home owners may be delighted that their real estate investments are greatly appreciating, they should also consider the bigger picture.

Sky high housing costs are driving working families out of Petaluma. They include nurses, retail employees, school teachers, tradespeople, waiters, firefighters, grocery clerks and a myriad of service sector employees ranging from child care workers to home health aides.

Many lower income people, including Latinos, suffer chronic housing instability with overcrowding and the constant threat of eviction, a situation that creates stress, depression and hopelessness.

With young families rapidly disappearing, Petaluma is beginning to resemble a senior living community where the labor is imported from elsewhere. Younger workers, many of them people of color, make the hours-long, carbon-spewing drive over Highway 37 each day from places like Vallejo, Pittsburg and Antioch.

It was not supposed to be this way. Petaluma’s current General Plan includes housing goals that seek a balance of affordable rental and ownership housing for all demographic segments in the community. But despite having once claimed a solid track record for regularly approving new housing projects for lower income families, Petaluma began to fall short of its housing goals during the Great Recession of 2007-2009 which stifled nearly all new housing development activity in Petaluma for many years.

That began to change in 2015 as a resurgent economy prompted developers to submit several housing proposals, mostly middle income apartment projects, which soon began winning city council approval.

But it was not long after the new construction began that some local residents grew weary of what they were seeing and attorneys were called in. Such was the case with Sid Commons, a green apartment complex featuring extensive solar panels, numerous electric vehicle charging stations and a 10% affordable housing component. The project won city approval but neighbors didn’t like it, so they filed a lawsuit claiming the project flouted city environmental planning policies and zoning codes.

A judge recently ruled such objections were entirely without merit but the plaintiffs have appealed the ruling, thus delaying construction indefinitely.

It was exactly this type of neighborhood opposition to new housing projects which prompted the California State Legislature to pass laws aimed at spurring development of affordable housing. Among them was SB 35 mandating a streamlined “ministerial” development process for multifamily housing projects in cities failing to achieve their lower income housing goals. Petaluma is one such city.

Housing projects primarily designed to shelter households well below a community’s median income level no longer require any public noticing, public hearings or planning commission review and can be approved by city staff so long as they meet all objective zoning and building standards in the city’s municipal code.

According to Heather Hines, Petaluma’s planning manager, two such projects were recently approved for construction in Petaluma. One is a 49-unit apartment complex on Petaluma Boulevard South, the other a 41-unit apartment project on Petaluma Boulevard North, both of which target households earning 30% to 80% of the community’s medium income. The projects are currently awaiting financing approvals in the form of tax credits from state agencies.

Another affordable housing application, which Hines says is nearing completion, is for a 131-apartment unit project permitted “by right” according to state law that removes discretionary decision-making typically done by city council and the planning commission. If granted state financing subsidies, the Meridian complex would be located on Corona Road near a future SMART train station.

To meet ever-increasing state-mandated housing goals, many more units will need to be built in the years ahead, says Hines, noting that that draft figures released by the state show Petaluma must build an additional 1,910 units in all income ranges in the decade beginning 2023.