Community Matters: Can we keep up with coronavirus mutations?

The coronavirus is mutating and evolving. But are we too tired to keep adapting?

As we approach the third year of this seemingly interminable coronavirus pandemic, with the current resurgence in cases fueled by the extraordinarily contagious, vaccine-resistant omicron variant, everyone is tired of hearing about the latest surge that promises more sickness, hospitalizations and death.

We’re tired of the recurring risk of getting sick and not being able to gather freely with family members and friends.

We’re tired of having to endure the very necessary and commonsense public health restrictions, like wearing face masks in indoor public spaces.

We’re tired of the people who, after all this illness and death, still haven’t gotten vaccinated.

We’re tired of hearing from those who claim their freedoms are being impinged upon by having to wear face masks to prevent the spread of a deadly disease.

We’re tired of running from one pharmacy to the other in search of elusive supplies of COVID-19 home test kits.

And we’re tired of the handful of misguided parental protestors who don’t want their young children vaccinated. I guess they haven’t heard about the rapid rise in child COVID-19 hospitalization among unvaccinated youngsters in New York where the omicron variant began raging just a few short weeks ago. With only 34 percent of eligible Sonoma County children 5-11 years of age currently vaccinated against COVID-19, some are sure to become very sick in the weeks ahead.

Our heroic local school teachers and administrators are tired of dealing with ever-changing COVID-19 protocols, along with the rise in misbehavior by students and, sadly, many of their parents.

But no one is more exhausted, physically and emotionally, than the doctors, nurses, medical technicians and support staff at our community hospitals and health care centers who’ve continued to toil non-stop for nearly two years saving lives. Many hospital workers here in Petaluma and elsewhere, who’ve demonstrated exemplary courage, kindness and commitment to their profession, have left their jobs citing burnout and never-ending anxiety. More plan to leave in the coming year.

Can we blame them?

In Michael Lewis’ new book, “The Premonition,” the author explains how a dysfunctional U.S. public health care system failed to halt the progression of a disease that has now killed more than 818,000 Americans, including more than 76,000 Californians and 406 right here in Sonoma County.

State and local public health agencies in America are notoriously underfunded, Lewis writes, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has become deeply politicized and the last presidential administration disbanded the country’s pandemic response unit. The result: By the time we acted, the virus had widely circulated and the public health policies that eventually rolled out were uncoordinated and fragmented, creating confusion and, ultimately, chaos and countless preventable deaths.

But the book also spotlights the heroic behind-the-scenes work of several extraordinarily dedicated health care professionals who understood how woefully unprepared the United States was for a viral pandemic and what needed to happen to save lives. One of them was Dr. Charity Dean who, as deputy director of California’s Department of Public Health, was instrumental in getting Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue the nation’s first shelter-in-place order in March 2020.

Dean’s courage to speak out in the face of considerable bureaucratic inertia helped save a lot of lives.

Locally, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has also worked hard to save lives, often by issuing effective but sometimes unpopular public health directives.

Hired for this once obscure position just as the pandemic was dawning, Mase quickly found herself thrust into the public spotlight as school and business closures were generating heated public opposition.

I spoke with Dr. Mase earlier this week to discuss her latest directive requiring booster shots or twice weekly COVID-19 testing for all emergency workers and school personnel beginning Feb. 1. So far, her order has generated scant public opposition.

But that’s not always been the case. Mase was stunned last year when Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick suddenly declared publicly that he would not enforce pandemic-related public health laws. While Essick eventually backtracked on his position, his stridency left Mase a bit unsettled.

While she “was fully aware that battling the pandemic was going to be an uphill battle,” getting blindsided by the sheriff was completely unexpected, as was a short-lived petition drive by a Sonoma woman who wanted to have Mase fired.