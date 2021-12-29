Subscribe

Community Matters: Can we keep up with coronavirus mutations?

JOHN BURNS
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
December 29, 2021, 6:00AM

The coronavirus is mutating and evolving. But are we too tired to keep adapting?

As we approach the third year of this seemingly interminable coronavirus pandemic, with the current resurgence in cases fueled by the extraordinarily contagious, vaccine-resistant omicron variant, everyone is tired of hearing about the latest surge that promises more sickness, hospitalizations and death.

We’re tired of the recurring risk of getting sick and not being able to gather freely with family members and friends.

We’re tired of having to endure the very necessary and commonsense public health restrictions, like wearing face masks in indoor public spaces.

We’re tired of the people who, after all this illness and death, still haven’t gotten vaccinated.

We’re tired of hearing from those who claim their freedoms are being impinged upon by having to wear face masks to prevent the spread of a deadly disease.

We’re tired of running from one pharmacy to the other in search of elusive supplies of COVID-19 home test kits.

And we’re tired of the handful of misguided parental protestors who don’t want their young children vaccinated. I guess they haven’t heard about the rapid rise in child COVID-19 hospitalization among unvaccinated youngsters in New York where the omicron variant began raging just a few short weeks ago. With only 34 percent of eligible Sonoma County children 5-11 years of age currently vaccinated against COVID-19, some are sure to become very sick in the weeks ahead.

Our heroic local school teachers and administrators are tired of dealing with ever-changing COVID-19 protocols, along with the rise in misbehavior by students and, sadly, many of their parents.

But no one is more exhausted, physically and emotionally, than the doctors, nurses, medical technicians and support staff at our community hospitals and health care centers who’ve continued to toil non-stop for nearly two years saving lives. Many hospital workers here in Petaluma and elsewhere, who’ve demonstrated exemplary courage, kindness and commitment to their profession, have left their jobs citing burnout and never-ending anxiety. More plan to leave in the coming year.

Can we blame them?

In Michael Lewis’ new book, “The Premonition,” the author explains how a dysfunctional U.S. public health care system failed to halt the progression of a disease that has now killed more than 818,000 Americans, including more than 76,000 Californians and 406 right here in Sonoma County.

State and local public health agencies in America are notoriously underfunded, Lewis writes, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has become deeply politicized and the last presidential administration disbanded the country’s pandemic response unit. The result: By the time we acted, the virus had widely circulated and the public health policies that eventually rolled out were uncoordinated and fragmented, creating confusion and, ultimately, chaos and countless preventable deaths.

But the book also spotlights the heroic behind-the-scenes work of several extraordinarily dedicated health care professionals who understood how woefully unprepared the United States was for a viral pandemic and what needed to happen to save lives. One of them was Dr. Charity Dean who, as deputy director of California’s Department of Public Health, was instrumental in getting Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue the nation’s first shelter-in-place order in March 2020.

Dean’s courage to speak out in the face of considerable bureaucratic inertia helped save a lot of lives.

Locally, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has also worked hard to save lives, often by issuing effective but sometimes unpopular public health directives.

Hired for this once obscure position just as the pandemic was dawning, Mase quickly found herself thrust into the public spotlight as school and business closures were generating heated public opposition.

I spoke with Dr. Mase earlier this week to discuss her latest directive requiring booster shots or twice weekly COVID-19 testing for all emergency workers and school personnel beginning Feb. 1. So far, her order has generated scant public opposition.

But that’s not always been the case. Mase was stunned last year when Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick suddenly declared publicly that he would not enforce pandemic-related public health laws. While Essick eventually backtracked on his position, his stridency left Mase a bit unsettled.

While she “was fully aware that battling the pandemic was going to be an uphill battle,” getting blindsided by the sheriff was completely unexpected, as was a short-lived petition drive by a Sonoma woman who wanted to have Mase fired.

County public health officers have been brutally vilified nationwide, and while she has not received the kinds of overt threats seen in other jurisdictions, Mase is clear-eyed that some members of the public have little appreciation for the importance of enforcing public health policies needed to keep people healthy and safe.

“What drives me is that fact that we’ve had a huge impact on saving lives in Sonoma County,” Mase said.

And isn’t that the purpose of having public health departments in the first place?

Not according to several Republican state legislatures around the country who are busily passing laws to neuter state and local public health authorities’ ability to impose health orders that were critical to America’s early response to the pandemic. Local ordinances requiring mask-wearing in crowded indoor public spaces, which Mase says is the single most effective non-pharmaceutical practice to prevent the spread of airborne diseases, are now been banned in many states.

As a result, public health departments across the country are seeing mass staff defections and firings, giving the rapidly mutating coronavirus an open invitation to keep on spreading in such locales.

But this is not the case in Sonoma County, where Mase says she is grateful for the support she’s received from county supervisors who are committed to sensible and effective public health policies.

Noting that the “pandemic laid bare the fact that we don’t have the necessary public health infrastructure to effectively respond to health emergencies,” Mase says she’s heartened to see preliminary indications that state and local elected officials favor more permanent funding for such departments and looks forward to the day when her department can proactively tackle other public health threats aside from coronavirus.

Because the vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe illness,

Mase encourages everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted. And to wear face masks, get COVID-19 tested if exposed and avoid large indoor gatherings.

As we prepare for the next pandemic surge, she believes Benjamin Franklin’s wise dictum is worth careful consideration: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette