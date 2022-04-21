Community Matters: Petaluma students, Rotarians inspire with commitment to service

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

--Mahatma Ghandi

If you’re like most people, you’re probably disheartened with the current state of world affairs and the pervasive political toxicity, anger and distrust spinning endlessly on television, radio and social media. You may have even begun to wonder what type of world we’re leaving to future generations.

If you have ever felt this way, then you would have enjoyed the Dinner of Champions last week at the Petaluma Women’s Club. Hosted by one of the city’s three Rotary clubs, the annual event awards scholarships to a half dozen college-bound high-school seniors whose extraordinary academic achievements are matched by their extensive volunteer commitment to helping others.

What made the event so inspiring was the fact that these young people are looking beyond themselves to create a better world despite being immersed in a society preoccupied with individual success and self-absorption, a place where the singular worship of individualism has nearly obscured the balancing principle of civic responsibility and pursuit of the common good.

Hearing about these students’ many community service achievements could not help but stir hope for a brighter future. One young woman had volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Saks Thrift store, a senior dog rescue center and was somehow finding time to counsel younger students. A young man had raised money to buy food for local families in need, while a young Latina woman who’d used her skills in translating for Spanish-speaking families while in elementary school was now helping recently arrived Afghanistan refugee children learn the English language.

All are making a big difference in our community and the world and have dreams of doing much more in the years ahead.

Two of the scholarship recipients were members of Casa Grande High School’s Interact Club in which local students raise money and launch community and world service projects such as creek and beach clean-ups, support for the homeless and distributing collection boxes for Rotary International’s polio eradication program.

Just a few days earlier, the city’s three Rotary clubs had joined forces to host the Petaluma Whiffle Ball Tournament which attracted a few hundred people to Lucchesi Park where they played ball and raised funds to support Petaluma’s Miracle League Field for disabled children as well as Rotary programs serving disadvantaged kids in dozens of countries around the world.

Petaluma’s Rotary clubs, like other local service clubs including Lions, Kiwanis and Active 20-30, are part of a much larger international organization with members all over the world who continually find ways to improve their communities.

Both Rotary and Lions originated in Chicago in the early years of the last century and by the mid 1920s each had established clubs here in Petaluma.

Rotary’s founder, attorney Paul Harris, initially started the club so business professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful friendships, but its mission quickly grew to include broad-based humanitarian service.

Today, under the motto of “Service Above Self,” Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million people united in creating lasting change in the areas of education and literacy, environmental protection, clean water and sanitation, promoting peace, fighting disease, growing local economies and improving health care for mothers and children.

Locally, Rotary clubs and their members routinely collaborate on a wide variety of projects such as providing mini-grants to scores of Petaluma school teachers, installing new lockers for residents at the COTS homeless shelter and rehabilitating the serenity garden at the Petaluma People Services Center.

This year, Rotary clubs have partnered on a project to install new recycling, composting and trash containers at Petaluma’s public parks to decrease the refuse stream entering the county landfill. Responding to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, Rotarians here and throughout Sonoma County are currently working with fellow Rotarians in eastern Europe to provide medical supplies and food aid to those in need.

This collaborative approach to service projects came about because club members choose to focus on matters in which they are in agreement, like how to help others, rather than debate the latest culture wars and partisan divisions that continue to divide us. And because truth and fairness are guiding principles in Rotary, club members tend to pay less attention to political tribalism and instead focus on finding common ground and bringing people together to better their communities, their country and the world.

In some respects, America’s service clubs are an outlier. Numerous polls in recent years have documented the steep decline in American civic engagement and volunteerism over the last 50 years, exposing a rotting moral foundation and torn social fabric in which Republicans and Democrats frequently view one another with distrust and contempt, if not outright hostility. American political divisions today have begun to rival those during the Civil War.

Petaluma has certainly had its share of political divisiveness over the years, with an us-versus-them mentality erupting periodically on issues such as housing development.

Still, the sense of communitarianism is stronger here than in most places and interdependence is as deeply valued as independence. This is borne out by the very large number of Petalumans involved in volunteer activities and non-profit groups, including service clubs, which are the heart of this community. And as a result, the social fabric here is a bit more resilient than elsewhere.

The high school seniors recognized at last week’s Rotary club event see a positive future in their commitment to serving others. Altruism, it seems, may be dying in other places but it is still alive and well in Petaluma.

John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.