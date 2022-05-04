Community Matters: The perils of public service

The recent passing of former Petaluma Mayor Clark Thompson, who led this city with distinction from 1999 to 2002, reminded me of how onerous it’s become for people of his high caliber to serve in local government and why so many people elected to these mostly volunteer positions today are deciding to depart the posts before their four-year terms expire.

Our local democracy relies upon their commitment to public service, so the current trend has become as concerning as the national threat to democracy stemming from an increase in right wing populism, misinformation and polarizing ideological intransigence.

Thompson, who had a strong reputation for treating everyone with respect and civility, volunteered for years on a dozen city committees and boards before running for mayor under the campaign slogan of “Bridging the Gap,” a noble attempt to bring people together across the political spectrum at a time when city council meetings were overflowing with angry constituents upset about the opening of a new auto mall, the arrival of a factory outlets shopping center and ongoing disputes over attempts to establish a city park on a remote piece of public land east of town.

Members of a new development-averse political faction held a large majority of seats on the city council in the late 1990s, yet Thompson remained unaligned and independent, preferring instead to find common ground and seek consensus and compromise for the good of the greater community.

Compare Thompson’s civic-minded, non-partisan approach to public service with that of the three people who have occupied the mayor’s seat in the years since he left office. David Glass, Pam Torliatt and our current mayor, Teresa Barrett, all worked just as tirelessly as Thompson. But none placed much emphasis on seeking consensus, particularly on matters involving new housing or commercial development proposals which they generally opposed even when such developments had complied with all city zoning requirements and general plan goals.

All three were closely aligned with the aforementioned political faction that opposed the Target and Friedman Home Improvement shopping centers as well as the Rainier crosstown connector and worked behind the scenes to promote candidates who would mirror their own ideologies on growth issues. They were successful in achieving that goal in 2020, but the abhorrent tactics they employed could well deter future candidates from seeking office.

Rightly sensing that voter discontent over new building development had been growing, the trio penned a now infamous public letter just prior to the last city council election in which they attacked three incumbents who they accused of being controlled by “out of town developers.” Because the incumbents had received a handful of $200 campaign donations from building development interests, the mayors effectively painted them as venal political hacks bought and paid for by developers.

Never mind that the relatively small campaign contributions had no proven connection to a single vote to approve any building project. The seeds of distrust were planted and they grew quickly on social media platforms. Despite having been accessible and open-minded representatives who listened to all constituents and worked effectively to implement sound public policies, two of the three incumbents lost their re-election bids and two of the mayors’ chosen candidates were elected to replace them.

The repugnant personal attack by the mayors on the character of the incumbents was an ugly yet reliable political tactic we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on the national stage. But it did a substantial disservice to Petaluma by debasing the public discourse and potentially thwarting prospective candidates from seeking public office later this year. After all, why would anyone want to subject themselves to such vicious public attacks while serving their community?

Were he running for reelection this year, two-term councilman Dave King would likely be subject to similar attacks for having voted to approve the well-designed Sid Commons apartment complex project two years ago. But King, together with council members Kevin McDonnell and D’Lynda Fischer, are ineligible to run for re-election later this year due to the city’s recent move to a district-based election system under which Petaluma will be divided into six separate districts for the purpose of electing city council members, with the mayor continuing to be elected by all voters.

Because none of these incumbents whose terms are about the expire reside in any of the three districts in play later this year, all will leave office in December. Their replacements will be decided by voters residing in two central city districts and one encompassing Petaluma’s northeast sector. But this assumes enough candidates will agree to step forward, which is not at all guaranteed.