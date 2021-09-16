Subscribe

Community Matters: Unvaccinated fueling pandemic’s surge

JOHN BURNS
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
September 15, 2021, 6:13PM
Updated 3 hours ago

“COVID-19 is now a preventable disease.”

-- Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer, Providence Health

When summer began a few months ago, Petalumans were eager to finally put the coronavirus pandemic behind them. Here and around the country, vaccination rates were climbing, hospitalizations and deaths were in decline and we all looked forward to a return to normalcy.

Then the virus mutated and the highly transmissible Delta variant quickly began spreading, especially among unvaccinated people.

Hospital ICU beds, including those at Petaluma Valley Hospital, are once again nearing capacity with seriously ill patients. Many local people are getting very sick and dying and the impact on our already over-burdened health care providers is enormous.

It didn’t have to be this way. Unlike last winter before vaccines were widely available, the COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds today are overwhelmingly folks who have refused to be vaccinated against this deadly disease. Local health care officials announced last week that 25% of Sonoma County residents over the age of 12 are still not fully vaccinated.

Due to the widespread availability of safe and effective vaccines that prevent hospitalizations and deaths, “COVID-19 is now a preventable disease. If people are not vaccinated, they should do so,” says Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for Providence Health, which operates Petaluma Valley Hospital. “And if they are vaccinated, they should talk with someone they know who is not vaccinated” and encourage them to get immunized as soon as possible.

This critically important message is being sounded by many thousands of public health professionals across the country as well as responsible civic leaders and elected officials like State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who was in town last month to meet with Petaluma’s business leaders.

Citing widespread vaccinations as “our only way out of this,” Dodd was frank about how the unvaccinated are causing a painful resurgence of the disease, noting, “To have a certain segment of our population doing this to our families and small businesses is untenable.”

Dodd voiced his support for proposed state legislation calling for a workplace vaccination mandate or requirement that employees be tested for COVID-19 weekly. But the measure failed to reach a vote before the current legislative session ended last week as hundreds of misguided demonstrators loudly chanted their opposition to vaccine mandates outside the state capitol.

Just as California’s COVID-19 vaccine legislation was crumbling, President Joe Biden announced a federal vaccination policy that would apply a very similar mandate to large businesses that employ nearly two-thirds of American workers.

One such employer is Henry Hansel, owner of multiple Sonoma County car dealerships, who told me last week he is cautiously optimistic that the new federal directive will be beneficial “in getting this pandemic behind us.”

Noting that his business recently suffered a “severe surge” from the delta variant despite having 70% of his employees vaccinated, Hansel said that while he’s eager to learn more about exactly how the new mandates will be rolled out, he believes a “consistent” federal policy may be exactly what’s needed to get more people vaccinated and avoid further outbreaks.

“I believe as a large employer, we need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” said Hansel whose pragmatic response is reflective of most other major employers across the United States who desperately want to get beyond the severe health and economic impacts of this deadly pandemic.

This sentiment is shared by our heroic health care workers. America’s health care system was under severe stress even before the pandemic erupted with hospitals nationwide facing severe staffing shortages now exacerbated by the extensive physical and emotional exhaustion felt by workers faced with non-stop pandemic-related emergencies for the last 18 months. Many frontline nurses left the profession last year and one recent study revealed that 43% of nurses are considering leaving this year.

Providence’s Dr. Krilich confirmed this trend is underway locally.

“We’re definitely seeing more turnover than ever before,” he said, adding that the recent delta surge “has had a significant impact on all our caregivers both physically and mentally.”

The recent crush of mostly unvaccinated patients hospitalized by the delta variant is also delaying care for many other patients at Petaluma Valley Hospital, says Ramona Faith, chief executive officer at the Petaluma Health Care District.

“When ICUs are full there is no place to go for trauma and other critical care,” she said, adding, “A delay in care can cost a life.”

Noting the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases among children under 12 who have recently returned to school but are not yet eligible for the vaccine, Faith lamented, “We are leaving these kids hung out to dry.”

Said Faith, “The fewer eligible adults who are vaccinated, the greater the risk is to all these kids who cannot be vaccinated.”

In reviewing the latest numbers posted Monday by the County Department of Public Health, vaccination rates here in Petaluma are just slightly higher than the county average. Still, one in five eligible Petalumans over the age of 12 are still not fully vaccinated, and that needs to change.

If you or someone you know is not yet vaccinated and have been content to put yourself and your loved ones at high risk of getting very sick or dying from what is now a preventable disease, consider the people working daily to save the lives of your fellow recalcitrant unvaccinated.

The professionals and support staff at Petaluma Valley Hospital and the Petaluma Health Center are as indispensable during this pandemic as the first responders were during the devastating wildfires of the last four years.

But the unvaccinated seem to be taking them all for granted. To continue providing the vital life-saving services we all desperately want, our health care providers need the entire community to get vaccinated.

The following letter to the editor, written by hospital nurse Corinna Beyer of Denver and recently published in the New York Times, conveys an especially poignant message for the unvaccinated to hear and consider:

“I’m a frontline nurse. Coping with this fourth delta wave has made me feel the most helpless, sad and angry since the beginning of the pandemic. The burnout and PTSD used to feel like a temporary chapter. I see no end now.

“Seeing the resistance to vaccines and science, as well as our failure at global vaccine equity, thereby permitting variants to flourish, is devastating. Instead of making it to the light at the end of the tunnel, it seems that we are going to have to learn to see in the dark. And we will.

“Your health care workers will pull from deep wells of resilience and give everything, right up to the day we melt into tears, throw our badges down and leave with our middle fingers in the air. If you get sick, I hope there are health care workers left to take care of you. We stopped feeling like heroes long ago.”

John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.

