Community Matters: Vaping epidemic hurting kids in Petaluma and beyond

The proliferation of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices are hooking increasing numbers of American kids on nicotine at earlier ages, a disturbing trend here in Petaluma and elsewhere that delights executives at large tobacco companies who face a continually shrinking demand for their traditional product: cigarettes.

E-cigarettes, which first entered the U.S. market in 2006, work by vaporizing nicotine liquid. They include a small battery, a plastic cartridge and a heating mechanism that turns the nicotine liquid into an aerosol which the user inhales. But to grow its younger clientele, e-cigarette manufacturers devised a deliciously clever idea: offer an enormous array of sweet, kid-friendly flavors in the nicotine juice with enticing names like “Banana Split,” “Cotton Candy,” “Cherry Crush” and “Skittles.” Such sweet flavors, industry leaders believed, would improve the taste and mask the harshness of the tobacco products, making it easier for kids to try them out.

The industry’s marketing ploy wildly exceeded all expectations, quickly reversing America’s decades-long progress in reducing youth tobacco use. Today, millions of young people across the country who’ve never smoked a traditional cigarette are now nicotine-addicted, including many kids right here in Petaluma.

Astoundingly, vape devices contain or produce a variety of chemicals for which the impacts on lung tissue are largely unknown, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. Among them are several known carcinogens and other chemicals strongly linked to lung disease. This is all in addition to nicotine, a highly addictive substance which can negatively impact students’ learning, memory and attention while also causing anxiety, mood disorders and the permanent lowering of impulse control.

Despite the obvious harm to children and young adults, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been painfully slow to effectively research and regulate e-cigarette devices, in part due to the tobacco industry’s oft-repeated yet completely unproven assertion that their products are somehow helping adult cigarette smokers to stop smoking.

Given the FDA’s dithering on the matter, California state lawmakers passed a bill last year to prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products that are specifically manufactured to addict kids to nicotine. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation which was to have gone into effect earlier this year.

But the law was put on hold after a consortium of tobacco companies, including R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris, used questionable signature-gathering tactics to qualify a ballot referendum in 2022 when voters will choose to either affirm or repeal the ban. While the referendum is likely to fail, the 22-month delay allows the companies to keep cashing in on the highly lucrative candy-flavored tobacco sales as more California kids become addicted.

While the referendum process may have stalled the state’s effort to protect kids, it hasn’t prevented local cities and counties from implementing their own flavored tobacco sales restrictions.

Here in Petaluma, a whopping 54 retail outlets are selling electronic and flavored tobacco products and many are not abiding by state prohibitions against sales to anyone under the age of 21. This is borne out in data from past sting events and surveys.

What’s more, during the 2019-20 school year, 27% of Petaluma’s high school juniors and more than half of its alternative high school students reported regularly using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices. More than 10% of local middle school students are also regular users.

The health crisis was so bad in 2019 that Petaluma City Schools obtained grant funding to underwrite an addiction counseling program, nicotine cessation classes and the installation of “vape detectors” in school bathrooms and hallways.

Petaluma resident Pam Granger, chair of Tobacco Free Sonoma County, says she first began hearing several years ago from concerned local parents who reported their kids had developed nicotine addiction and attendant respiratory issues after buying electronic tobacco products at local stores.

Noting the ease with which local kids were able to purchase such devices, Granger has since worked tirelessly to encourage Petaluma city officials to adopt a tobacco retail license ordinance which has proven to be a highly effective tool at reducing illegal tobacco sales in other communities.

Granger’s hard work is about to pay off: On Monday, the Petaluma City Council is expected to formally adopt just such a law that will ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, set a higher minimum price for e-cigarette cartridges and require tobacco retailers to pay a license fee to fund enforcement of state tobacco sale laws, including store inspections and youth purchase compliance checks.

In adopting this new law, expected to take effect in July, Petaluma follows the lead set by dozens of other California cities including Windsor, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Sebastopol. Unfortunately, the County of Sonoma has an outdated tobacco control ordinance which Granger says should be updated to align with the cities’ more effective laws so local policies to protect kids’ health will be uniformly enforced across the region.

While she is grateful the City is finally taking action, Granger says the threat to kids’ health continues to escalate.

“I recently heard from a principal at a Petaluma elementary school that a sixth grader had brought a vape device onto campus,” she told me, adding that nicotine addiction for a 12-year-old is likely to cause irreparable harm.

Granger is passionate about preventing that from happening to any more local children.

“We will continue working together using multiple strategies to keep Big Tobacco from making our kids their next generation of customers,” Granger said.

Petaluma kids are only now just beginning to recover from the trauma of having lost more than a year of in-person classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are now getting vaccinated to prevent them from catching the disease.

Too bad there is no vaccine preventing the tobacco industry from addicting our children to nicotine.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.