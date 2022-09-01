Community offers outpouring of concern, support for Heritage Salvage, Petaluma fixture with uncertain future

Michael Deakin, universally known as Bug, has been a Petaluma fixture for more than two decades. His firm, Heritage Salvage, is a custom design-and-build facility that repurposes building materials.

Last week, Bug announced on Facebook, “Heritage Salvage has had a glorious and growing home at 1473 Petaluma Blvd. South for 18-plus years. We are sad to say that the property we have called home is being sold and not to us.”

There’s been an outpouring of concern, advice, suggestions and affection — Bug and his crew of 15 have made a big impact on the Petaluma community, especially its nonprofits.

The eager, positive response, he said, is “the good part of the flat screen. There have been hundreds of comments and thousands of views on my post. In the midst of the toxic culture that’s invaded this country, Petaluma is truly a breath of fresh air.

“This city and all of the people we’ve helped, from Petaluma People Services Center across the street to Petaluma Bounty to Daily Acts to the Polly Klaas Theater restoration.”

After he got the news, Bug and his crew sat down. The united feeling from the group was that this is a challenge. And, Bug said, “Every challenge we’ve had, location-wise, has been a huge opportunity.”

“The Deakin family motto, whenever anything happened, was, ‘Okay. Time to change it up,’” he added.

Bug, 73, got his start several decades ago, working out of his carport in Occidental. He placed a two-line ad in the Farmers Forum section of The Press Democrat classifieds, offering to take down people’s unwanted old chicken houses and barns.

He got 39 phone calls in response, and has never looked back.

One of the first neighbors Bug met after moving to the current location was Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center, “a community of caregivers whose sole purpose is to help make people’s lives better. We strive to do this one child, one adult and one senior at a time.”

“I started doing anything I could,” Bug said, “because I was so turned on by what Petaluma People Services Center does.”

Bug said that in 2020 Hempel called to ask for help: telling him Meals on Wheels was running out of money because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had the idea of going back to Victory Gardens, since so many people were homebound.

Victory gardens were vegetable, fruit and herb gardens planted during the two World Wars. They not only supplemented food, much of which was rationed, but also boosted morale on the home front, making gardeners feel empowered by their work in the gardens and rewarded by the produce they grew.

“I’d decided to keep the guys working — we were considered an essential business — and we were sorting out woodpiles. I called contractor friends and asked if they could help us build garden beds,” he said.

“Friedman’s donated soil and seeds and Petaluma Bounty donated plants. We made 200-something garden beds and posted that anyone who wanted them had to donate $75 to Petaluma People Services Center. We had cars lined up for half a mile and made more than $15,000 for Meals on Wheels.”

A number of people who bought the beds sent him photos of the gardens they created.

In 2009, Bug and his workers built four huge planter boxes for the front of City Hall using two-by-fours rescued from an old cooling tower, scrap shiplap, corrugated metal from the roof of a 300-foot-long chicken shack in Ojai and recycled deck wood.

“That’s why I call it Heritage Salvage,” he added. “I love to salvage the heritage stuff and put it in the right place.”

His most recent philanthropy has been helping with the restoration of the Polly Klaas Community Theater. Previously known as the Five Corners Community Center, the building at the corner of English Street and Western Avenue began life in 1911 as the original home for Petaluma Christian Church and has now been carefully and lovingly worked on and updated.

He estimated he’s put in more than 330 hours of work on the project. “I donated a lot of my time, plus all the wood that matches existing wood at the theater.” Some of the wood, he said, was extra chair rail from filmmaker George Lucas’ house. Bug enjoys the synchronicity of 2022 being the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ “American Graffiti,” much of which was filmed in Petaluma.

He's also pleased to be working in a building that will be a place for young people to learn the joys of theater. For years he’s been deeply concerned about the future of our planet.

“This time, for me, this is the one that is so close to my heart because I know I’ll be part of ensuring children’s aspirations to speak up and learn for themselves.” He said he keeps picturing the theater filled with giggling kids, someone forgetting their lines, someone breaking into song.

“Working and helping people is what I love,” he said. “I think I fell in love with philanthropy when I was studying philosophy. I became interested in what charity and philanthropy do. Philanthropy tries to address the root of the problem, while charity relieves the pain.”

Bug laughed. “My bookkeeper says I can’t keep giving things away. I told her, ‘We’re going to get it back threefold – and you never know when that’ll happen.’”

Twenty-four hours after his announcement, Bug posted on Facebook, “As we begin this search for a new home, I am humbled by the outpouring of support from our community and all over the continent. The great HS crew thanks every one of you as we get excited about making bad news a golden opportunity.”