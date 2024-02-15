Petaluma library has been the the heart of the city for more than 100 years

The cornerstone for Petaluma’s first free public library was laid 120 years ago — the community that made the stately Carnegie library possible held a massive, daylong celebration.

Around 1867, Petaluma’s chapter of Odd Fellows yielded to popular demand for a circulating library and organized the Odd Fellow’s Library Association of Petaluma — and with its sizable collection of books, they opened a library to the public for a monthly fee in 1873, according to a June 11, 1907, Petaluma Argus article.

In 1878, the first bill introduced to the state Senate, entitled “An Act to Establish and Maintain Free Public Libraries and Reading-rooms,” originally applied only to San Francisco. According to the June 10, 1904, Petaluma Argus, Edward S. Lippitt, a member of Petaluma’s Library Association governing board, submitted a proposed amendment to extend the bill to all incorporated cities in the state. The amended bill was signed into law on March 18, 1878. Today it’s known as the Rogers Free Library Act.

After the act passed, the local Odd Fellows donated its property to the city, and its volumes of books were eventually relocated to the new city hall in the 1880s. Lippitt was named as one of the library’s honorary trustees.

In 1896, the Ladies Improvement Club of Petaluma reached out to steel magnate Andrew Carnegie asking him to fund construction of one of his famed Carnegie libraries in Petaluma.

“Since they were women in that particular time period, they were ignored,” said Susan Villa, former president of the Petaluma Museum Association, in a Feb. 1, 2006, Petaluma Argus-Courier article. “It wasn’t until the city council wrote another letter in the early 1900s that they finally got the OK.”

According to a Jan. 20, 1903, Petaluma Argus article, Carnegie responded with an offer of $12,500 to erect a free public library in Petaluma, provided the city would secure a suitable site for the building and maintain it at cost of no less than $1,250 a year.

Addie Atwater, a wealthy widow of one of the library’s honorary trustees, offered her large property at the corner of Fourth and B streets, valued at $6,000, for half the purchase price on which to build the Carnegie library, according to the Nov. 8, 1903, Petaluma Argus.

The city and library trustees sought an additional $2,500 to help fund a “commodious and architecturally beautiful” library building. A Nov. 19, 1903, Petaluma Argus article stated that the public wanted to help out. “At a recent social event, a straw ballot was taken and every man present voted to contribute amounts ranging from 10 dollars up.”

With location and funding secured, the city planned a grand ceremony for the laying of the library’s cornerstone on June 10, 1904. The ceremony welcomed hundreds from around the state and included a parade — “the largest ever seen in this city,” according to the day’s Petaluma Argus — band music, a mayoral address, a prayer by the grand chaplain and the official laying of the 4-foot granite cornerstone. Other business was suspended that day, and festivities lasted until midnight.

The Carnegie Library, opened in 1906 some months after the big earthquake, fostered affordable, public education for decades. In the 1960s, library administrators realized the structure was too small for the ever-expanding community, and in 1974, Petaluma voters approved a measure to build a new library on East Washington Street, according to a July 3, 1976, Argus-Courier article.

The new public library opened on July 12, 1976, and the Carnegie building was soon transformed into the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, which was formerly dedicated in 1978, during the city’s 120th birthday.