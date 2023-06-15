Congratulations to Petaluma’s Class of 2023

Being a high school student hasn’t been easy these past few years.

As Argus-Courier sports editor John Jackson points out in this week’s “JJ Says” column, “Much will be written in praise of the high school Class of 2023. It was during those students’ freshman year of 2019-20 that COVID-19 entered our world, and it dogged them their entire high school tenure.”

But despite the obvious difficulties – remote schooling, mask wearing, transitioning back to the classroom, all while trying to keep others safe – these kids did it. Somehow, against all odds, they completed their high school tenure and have launched into the “real world.” Their parents, teachers and loved ones are very proud, as are the rest of us.

The Argus-Courier celebrates their amazing achievement by publishing a full list of this year’s graduates from all six of Petaluma’s public high schools – Petaluma, Casa Grande, San Antonio, Valley Oaks, Sonoma Mountain and Carpe Diem – as well as from St. Vincent de Paul High School. We publish it with our full and sincere congratulations to the entire Class of 2023.

Here is the complete list of graduates, as provided by the schools.

Petaluma High School

Callen Jon Scott Achor

Augustine Guillermo Acuna III

Balin Mathew Adames

James Alexander Ainsworth

Joshua Chandy Alexander

Olivia Marie Alexander

Chloe Feruzeh Alves

Nicolas Anatoliy

Mahoney Anxolabehere

Greta Simone Apple

Exael Aragon Garcia

Gustavo Alberto Arechiga Macias

Ramsey Samuel Arikat

Dalton James Armstrong

Joshua Talmus Ayars

Charlotte Leigh Lola Banaszak

Lucas Jorge Barajas

Brooke Marie Baxman

Bruno Anthony Belforte

Kiyra Renique Bergstrom

Jennifer Bermejo

Max Nathaniel Bloom

Aporosa Boginisoko Jr.

Jack Marshall Boles

Sadie Rae Bomar

Grace Elizabeth Boothby

Frank David Aguiar Bruce

Carmen Ariel Bryant

Sienna James Bulwa

Cassandra Calderon Perez

Vanessa Camacho Jimenez

Ella Rive Campagna

Justin Dale Campton

Eric Canseco

Stephanie Sophia Cardiel

Stephanie Jasmine Carreno

David Adrian Carreno-Arango

Ava Rae Carrigan

Rylie Ann Carvajal

Emilio Enrique Carver

Brycelyn Jade Casey

Jovani Cervantes Rubalcava

Nicolas Michael Chlebowski

Alicia Isobel Christensen

Pierce Thomas Christensen

Clayton Joseph Cincera

Cody Everette Clarke

Henry Isaac Morris Cobb

John Michael Collins

Spencer William Compton

Carolina Contreras Rodriguez

Megan Elizabeth Crandell

Taylor May Crayne

Evelyn Cruz Gomez

Robert Lucian Cuneo

Aaron Russell McClure Davainis

Carlos Alexis De La Torre

Ariana De Luna Gutierrez

Tyler Robert Deering

Carson Kelly DeLaRosa

Clay Stanley Dennis

Benjamin Stanley Diamond

Valeria Diaz Garcia

Colton William Dilena

Keira Marie Dockery

Kiera Grace Doherty

Elliot Francis Dole

Shane Robert Douglas

Cyndney Lyn Doyle

Willem James Duiven

Kyle William Dunphy

Langley Mae Durham

Benjamin Gregory Dwyer

Brent James Dyson II

Henry Tilton Ellis

Faith Rose Elliott-Hubbard

Austin Marcus Erickson-Wernhardt

Christian Alexis Esteban Hernandez

Kirsten Ashley Eveland

Lola Nogales Ewing

Conor Montgomery Fegan

Alessandro Ferrini

Zachary Ferreira Fiene

Giuliana Marie Fiorico

Thomas Finbar Flannery

Gareth Jamison Foote

John Aloysius Foresti

Olin Beren Forsberg

Nakya Lynn Frank

Nicholas Steven Frank

William Marcus Friedland

Evan Andrew Fross

Zoe Gillian Gaidmore

Roy Junior Garcia Cambray

Javier Garcia Cervantes

Christopher Daniel Garcia Ruiz

Payton Elizabeth Gass

Daniel Gibson

Lucas Merritt Glockner

Alyssa Marie Goebel

Hailey Christine Goebel

Stephanie Gopar Hernandez

Andrew David Gorham

Violet Amelie Gosser

John Joseph Grant

Garret Michael Greco

Aiden James Griffin

Samuel Vincent Grima

Evan Ole Grini

Javier Jose Gutierrez

Zachary Paul Gutierrez

Francoise Juliette Gutierrez Lopez

Kathryn Grace Hale

Andrew Sydney Heller

Mackenzie Grace Herman

Aileen Hernandez Alcantara

Hugo Hernandez Hidalgo

Diego Hernandez Larios

Alexa Denise Hernandez Martinez

Brenda Hernandez Sanchez

Aidan Jonathan Hicks

Hazel Lily Hirschmugl

Marina Rose Hoag

Phoebe Avigayil Hornstein

Abraham Thomas Hughes-Reyes

Gabriella Alicia Isaza

Pamela Jaramillo

Erik Arne Gunnar Jarnbert

Parker Robert Jennings

Katrina Marie Johnson

Cooper Kristopher Jones

Gabriel Scott Jones

Nicolas Evan Jones

Bendt Jonathan Jorgensen

Mathew Daniel Joyce

Angel Emiliano Juarez Diaz

Dipinder Kaur

Tammy Marie Kelley

Hannah Mae Kistenmacher

Hunter Stephen Klemenok

Lawrence Franklin Koch

Maia Veronica Kramer

Kyle Alexander Krupp

Bella Aiko Lafranchi

Jace James Larcher

Adrian Stephen Larimore

Joseph Finley Lauritzen

Nat Lavilla

Sofia Donna Lee

Joshua Leiva

Jake Vion Leland

Benjamin Cooper Lenio

Olivia Delana Lillig

Alexander Graham Linklater

Ethan Ambrose Longenbaugh

Jaquelin Lopez Cortez

Andre Swanson Louviere

Brody Reed Loveless

Kenna Marie Lowry

Meilyn Damaris Machuca Grande

Sidney Anne Manka

Maia Miliani Mann