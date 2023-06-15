Congratulations to Petaluma’s Class of 2023
Being a high school student hasn’t been easy these past few years.
As Argus-Courier sports editor John Jackson points out in this week’s “JJ Says” column, “Much will be written in praise of the high school Class of 2023. It was during those students’ freshman year of 2019-20 that COVID-19 entered our world, and it dogged them their entire high school tenure.”
But despite the obvious difficulties – remote schooling, mask wearing, transitioning back to the classroom, all while trying to keep others safe – these kids did it. Somehow, against all odds, they completed their high school tenure and have launched into the “real world.” Their parents, teachers and loved ones are very proud, as are the rest of us.
The Argus-Courier celebrates their amazing achievement by publishing a full list of this year’s graduates from all six of Petaluma’s public high schools – Petaluma, Casa Grande, San Antonio, Valley Oaks, Sonoma Mountain and Carpe Diem – as well as from St. Vincent de Paul High School. We publish it with our full and sincere congratulations to the entire Class of 2023.
Here is the complete list of graduates, as provided by the schools.
Petaluma High School
Callen Jon Scott Achor
Augustine Guillermo Acuna III
Balin Mathew Adames
James Alexander Ainsworth
Joshua Chandy Alexander
Olivia Marie Alexander
Chloe Feruzeh Alves
Nicolas Anatoliy
Mahoney Anxolabehere
Greta Simone Apple
Exael Aragon Garcia
Gustavo Alberto Arechiga Macias
Ramsey Samuel Arikat
Dalton James Armstrong
Joshua Talmus Ayars
Charlotte Leigh Lola Banaszak
Lucas Jorge Barajas
Brooke Marie Baxman
Bruno Anthony Belforte
Kiyra Renique Bergstrom
Jennifer Bermejo
Max Nathaniel Bloom
Aporosa Boginisoko Jr.
Jack Marshall Boles
Sadie Rae Bomar
Grace Elizabeth Boothby
Frank David Aguiar Bruce
Carmen Ariel Bryant
Sienna James Bulwa
Cassandra Calderon Perez
Vanessa Camacho Jimenez
Ella Rive Campagna
Justin Dale Campton
Eric Canseco
Stephanie Sophia Cardiel
Stephanie Jasmine Carreno
David Adrian Carreno-Arango
Ava Rae Carrigan
Rylie Ann Carvajal
Emilio Enrique Carver
Brycelyn Jade Casey
Jovani Cervantes Rubalcava
Nicolas Michael Chlebowski
Alicia Isobel Christensen
Pierce Thomas Christensen
Clayton Joseph Cincera
Cody Everette Clarke
Henry Isaac Morris Cobb
John Michael Collins
Spencer William Compton
Carolina Contreras Rodriguez
Megan Elizabeth Crandell
Taylor May Crayne
Evelyn Cruz Gomez
Robert Lucian Cuneo
Aaron Russell McClure Davainis
Carlos Alexis De La Torre
Ariana De Luna Gutierrez
Tyler Robert Deering
Carson Kelly DeLaRosa
Clay Stanley Dennis
Benjamin Stanley Diamond
Valeria Diaz Garcia
Colton William Dilena
Keira Marie Dockery
Kiera Grace Doherty
Elliot Francis Dole
Shane Robert Douglas
Cyndney Lyn Doyle
Willem James Duiven
Kyle William Dunphy
Langley Mae Durham
Benjamin Gregory Dwyer
Brent James Dyson II
Henry Tilton Ellis
Faith Rose Elliott-Hubbard
Austin Marcus Erickson-Wernhardt
Christian Alexis Esteban Hernandez
Kirsten Ashley Eveland
Lola Nogales Ewing
Conor Montgomery Fegan
Alessandro Ferrini
Zachary Ferreira Fiene
Giuliana Marie Fiorico
Thomas Finbar Flannery
Gareth Jamison Foote
John Aloysius Foresti
Olin Beren Forsberg
Nakya Lynn Frank
Nicholas Steven Frank
William Marcus Friedland
Evan Andrew Fross
Zoe Gillian Gaidmore
Roy Junior Garcia Cambray
Javier Garcia Cervantes
Christopher Daniel Garcia Ruiz
Payton Elizabeth Gass
Daniel Gibson
Lucas Merritt Glockner
Alyssa Marie Goebel
Hailey Christine Goebel
Stephanie Gopar Hernandez
Andrew David Gorham
Violet Amelie Gosser
John Joseph Grant
Garret Michael Greco
Aiden James Griffin
Samuel Vincent Grima
Evan Ole Grini
Javier Jose Gutierrez
Zachary Paul Gutierrez
Francoise Juliette Gutierrez Lopez
Kathryn Grace Hale
Andrew Sydney Heller
Mackenzie Grace Herman
Aileen Hernandez Alcantara
Hugo Hernandez Hidalgo
Diego Hernandez Larios
Alexa Denise Hernandez Martinez
Brenda Hernandez Sanchez
Aidan Jonathan Hicks
Hazel Lily Hirschmugl
Marina Rose Hoag
Phoebe Avigayil Hornstein
Abraham Thomas Hughes-Reyes
Gabriella Alicia Isaza
Pamela Jaramillo
Erik Arne Gunnar Jarnbert
Parker Robert Jennings
Katrina Marie Johnson
Cooper Kristopher Jones
Gabriel Scott Jones
Nicolas Evan Jones
Bendt Jonathan Jorgensen
Mathew Daniel Joyce
Angel Emiliano Juarez Diaz
Dipinder Kaur
Tammy Marie Kelley
Hannah Mae Kistenmacher
Hunter Stephen Klemenok
Lawrence Franklin Koch
Maia Veronica Kramer
Kyle Alexander Krupp
Bella Aiko Lafranchi
Jace James Larcher
Adrian Stephen Larimore
Joseph Finley Lauritzen
Nat Lavilla
Sofia Donna Lee
Joshua Leiva
Jake Vion Leland
Benjamin Cooper Lenio
Olivia Delana Lillig
Alexander Graham Linklater
Ethan Ambrose Longenbaugh
Jaquelin Lopez Cortez
Andre Swanson Louviere
Brody Reed Loveless
Kenna Marie Lowry
Meilyn Damaris Machuca Grande
Sidney Anne Manka
Maia Miliani Mann
