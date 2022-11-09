Connolly wins North Bay state Assembly race; Aminzadeh concedes ‘well-run race’

Get real-time election results for local and state races, propositions and measures at election.pressdemocrat.com .

Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly is heading to Sacramento.

He has won his bid for the recently redrawn 12th Assembly district seat with the concession of his opponent, Coastal Commissioner Sara Aminzadeh.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, Aminzadeh told her supporters she conceded to Connolly earlier in the day and congratulated him on a “well-run race” and acknowledged that “based on current results, he will likely be our next assemblyman.”

Connolly jumped out to a nine-point lead in early returns, which included mail-in ballots and early, in-person voting. That margin was holding steady on Wednesday.

Connolly had 42,098 votes to 35,063 for Aminzadeh. There are 304,899 registered voters in the district.

Aminzadeh, in her tweet conceding the race, thanked her supporters and reminded them, “We launched this campaign with one goal: to accelerate climate action and leave our children a livable planet. Last night, it was clear that tens of thousands of Sonoma and Marin voters share that vision and recognize the need for equal representation in the California Legislature.”

In the June primary election, Connolly outpolled Aminzadeh by a tissue-thin margin of 42,917 votes to 41,897.

— Sara Aminzadeh (@saraminzadeh) November 10, 2022

The contest featured a pair of progressive Marin Democrats: Aminzadeh, a water policy expert from Kentfield; and Connolly, a former California Deputy Attorney General with deep experience in local government.

Both were running for the seat vacated by five-term Assembly member Marc Levine in a district that includes all of Marin County and part of Sonoma County.

The opponents were described by Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers as “very different people with similar ideologies.”

Aminzadeh is “an exciting candidate, she’s passionate,” said Rogers. “Damon has more experience. That’s the way this race has shaped up.”

Rogers endorsed Connolly, an old friend of his, as did four of Sonoma County’s five Supervisors. If Connolly lined up more local backing, Aminzadeh attracted more statewide — and nationwide — endorsements, including plugs from California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis; U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine; former Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, and actress and activist Jane Fonda. On the eve of the election, she reeled in the endorsement of the First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

But Aminzadeh, in her quest to become the first woman in 20 years to represent Marin and Sonoma in the Assembly, also drew significant support from within the district — most notably the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, who spent much of the last week the campaign going door to door with her.

Huffman praised Aminzadeh as “a proven environmental leader” who has “dedicated her career to protecting clean air, clean water. And she’s good at it. She’s effective.”

The Press Democrat’s editorial board endorsed Connolly, citing his “extensive experience on topics salient to North Bay voters, including transportation, fire prevention, open space and energy.” The Marin Independent Journal followed suit, in an editorial headlined “Experience Makes Connolly the Choice.”

Late in the campaign, however, the San Francisco Chronicle gave its nod to Aminzadeh. Noting the general similarities in many of their stances, the Chronicle endorsed her based on the “boldness” with which she is willing to “pursue her vision.”

Unlike Connolly, for instance, she is willing to overhaul the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, which has often been weaponized to slow down or halt projects — often affordable housing — that communities don’t like for NIMBY reasons.

Connolly wasn’t ceding ground to his rival on environmental issues. He listed himself as a “co-founder” of Marin Clean Energy, the groundbreaking Community Choice Aggregation — think of it as a community buyer’s club for electricity — that launched to customers in 2010.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.