Conservationist Kirks joins City Council race

Petaluma resident Susan Kirks has followed what she affectionately terms a “nontraditional career path,” which has taken her from the world of public affairs to education, to writing and editing, acupuncture, and for the last 12 years, environmental conservation.

But this November, Kirks is hoping to make the jump to a new field, as she campaigns to take a position on Petaluma’s City Council.

The 67-year-old joins the slate of four other candidates — Lizzie Wallack, Robert Conklin, Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay — challenging council incumbents Kathy Miller, Mike Healy and Gabe Kearney.

As board director chair of the Paula Lane Action Network and President of the Madrone Audubon Society, Kirks points to her interest in sustainability and environmental conservation as a leading motivator for her candidacy.

“I have been attending council meetings for 20 years, along with the new Climate Action Commission meetings,” Kirks said. “I think there needs to be a much more energetic and cohesive voice of leadership from the city council, and I think I would be one of those voices.”

Although Kirks herself is new to the world of local governance, seeing her grandfather serve as Mayor of her childhood town in North Carolina instilled what she says is a great appreciation for public service.

Kirks studied communication as an undergraduate at North Carolina State University and went on to earn her master’s degree in the subject from Syracuse University. After moving to California, Kirks taught at the undergraduate Business School at Golden Gate University and practiced acupuncture for 15 years.

In Petaluma, Kirks has focused her efforts on identifying and protecting wetlands, wildlife corridors and the American Badger species. It was her interest in the mammal that led her to lead the Paula Lane Action Network, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting an 11-acre open space in west Petaluma.

Kirks is also serving in her third term as the President of Madrone Audubon Society, the Sonoma County Chapter of the National Audubon Society, a group with roughly 3,000 members across the county.

“Everyone says their priorities are housing and transportation,” she said. “But what I bring to that mix is years of experience learning to identify and save all sorts of open and green spaces, and we need those throughout the city of Petaluma and surrounding Petaluma.”

Kirks, who identifies as a progressive Democrat, said she wants to focus on environmental policies and addressing climate change, as well as ensuring sustainable transportation and growth as the city continues to expand.

In addition, she said she doesn’t support the local sales tax measure and criticized the way the city has handled controversial developments such as Sid Commons and Corona Station, both of which are entangled in citizen-led lawsuits. Kirks said her frustration over these decisions and what she calls “ineffective” city leadership pushed her to throw her hat in the ring for city council this fall.

“I want a city council that gives unified direction the City Manager and what our community wants and needs,” she said. “That role (as City Manager) is as the primary negotiator, but the council is responsible for the leadership and guidance on that front, and I have not seen that occur enough, so I decided after living here for 20 years, I should enter this election effort.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)