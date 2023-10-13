Adam Sansone has just 45 minutes a day to do everything he might want to do outside his cell at the Sonoma County jail — use the phone, take a shower, get hot water, order from the commissary, move around.

For the past eight months while he’s been incarcerated at the Main Adult Detention Facility, he’s regularly spent 23 hours or more of each day confined to his cell. On weekends, his unit might not be let out until 1 p.m. for the first time. Sometimes, they don’t get out at all.

“There's no excuse for what's going on,” Sansone said. “It’s constant lockdown. We’re lucky if we get out five hours a week.”

In his bare cell, Sansone has photos of his wife and daughter on the wall. “I look at those pictures all day,” he said. “It's just really bad, but I've been trying to stay strong.”

Sansone isn’t being punished for breaking any jail rules, and he’s not alone. Because of critical understaffing at the Sonoma County lockup, scores of detainees who are awaiting trial or serving sentences have been confined to their cells for prolonged periods in violation of local and state policies, a Press Democrat investigation found.

The conditions — one or two detainees in 7.5 feet-long by 10.6-feet-wide by 8.5-feet-high cells the vast majority of a day — amounts to solitary confinement, according to experts, who warn of the detrimental mental and physical health impacts as well as potential liability under the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

Neither the head of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division nor Sheriff Eddie Engram were available for an interview for this story. Engram oversaw the jail from 2020 until 2022.

Spokesperson Deputy Sheriff Robert Dillion said the ultimate goal of the Sheriff’s Office is “to maximize as much time out as possible for everyone in the facility.” In addition to “all of the hiring efforts to get more people in here and now,” he said, the agency is working on a contract to house inmates in another county jail.

‘Not supposed to be like torture’

One mother of a man who’s been in the county jail for about a year awaiting trial said her son has often been locked in his cell for 23 and a half hours a day. Being trapped like that along with his cellmate, he’s told her, “It’ll almost make you cry.” There’s no room to exercise, and in the time he’s out, he has to make tough choices between trying to get outside for sunlight, using the shower or jockeying with others to make a phone call, she said.

“You're in jail, but it’s not supposed to be like torture. They're trying to hold you so they can supposedly rehabilitate you,” said the woman, who spoke on the condition that her name not be used for fear of retaliation against her son.

“I’m not trying to say they’ve got to be extra nice to them or nothing like that. I’m just saying there’s certain basic human rights that a person is supposed to have … I don't feel like they’re taking out the time to get these men together for when they come back outside. They could be citizens that could do something.”

The Press Democrat spoke to 10 people incarcerated in the jail or with loved ones inside, many of whom requested anonymity because they feared retaliation. Data obtained through public records requests, jail letters and other interviews supported their accounts.

A sampling of weekly “out of cell activity” time audits provided by the Sheriff’s Office for four general population modules this year shows that dozens of people at times got as little as 30 minutes a day outside their cell, while some got none at all. In select weeks from February through June, average daily out-of-cell time for inmates in different groupings ranged from 23 minutes to two hours and 37 minutes, amounting to anywhere from under four hours to just over 18 hours of time outside their cells in a week.

One audit from early July showed detainees had more time out of their cells, but in total, the data reveal that the jail has repeatedly failed to meet the minimum standard set by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s own custody policy and California’s “Title 15 Minimum Standards for Local Detention Facilities.”

“That is solitary confinement by any definition,” said Margot Mendelson, legal director for the Prison Law Office, a nonprofit public-interest firm that litigates California prison and county jail conditions.

“Solitary confinement sounds like a big flashy word, but what it really means is that a person is not getting out to have pro-social experiences and they're locked in a cell for long periods of every day. We know that has profound and often permanent mental health implications for the people who are exposed to those conditions.”