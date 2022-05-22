Subscribe

Containment rises to 85% for Quail fire near Vacaville

JAKOB RODGERS
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
May 22, 2022, 11:16AM
Firefighters continued to make progress battling a 135-acre vegetation fire that sent people fleeing from their homes near Vacaville.

Containment of the Quail fire in northern Solano County was at 85 % Sunday evening and firefighters have managed to stop the fire’s forward progress, according to an update from Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for all of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road from Quail Canyon north to Highway 128 and west to the county border. But those orders were downgraded to warnings about five hours later as fire crews made progress in battling the blaze.

All evacuations have since been lifted.

Fire officials said Sunday that crews would continue to work overnight and into Monday to strengthen containment lines and put out hot spots, according to a Cal Fire Twitter account.

Authorities have not announced a cause for the fire.

