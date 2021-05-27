Controlled burns planned for Novato, smoke may be visible

The Marin County Fire Department will be conducting controlled burns that may create visible smoke throughout Novato beginning this week, according to a statement from the agency.

Burns were scheduled to begin May 26 on Big Rock Ridge’s northern slope near Vineyard Road, Wildhorse Valley, Marin Highlands, Indian Valley and the County Club area of Ignacio.

The effort, which will cover about 100 acres, is part of seasonal firefighters’ annual training and contributes to the reduction of wildfire fuels.

Smoke may be most visible 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This year’s training site sits just below Big Rock Ridge and is very visible from Novato,” Marin County Battalion Chief Graham Groneman said in a statement. ““We know the smoke up on the hillsides will be seen from all over. Our outreach will be extensive because we would like to reduce non-emergency calls to our 911 dispatchers once we get started. The dispatchers need to be ready to handle real emergencies.”

Dispatchers were contacted by concerned residents during a controlled burn taking place Wednesday night in Geyserville. It took place on Coyote Ridge Road off River Road, according to the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.

The Marin County burn wraps up this week on Friday but will continue June 23-25.

About 120 firefighters and numerous firetrucks will be visible in the area.

Fire officials notified about 150 homeowners in the immediate area, according to the county.

