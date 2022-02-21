Cool down: North Bay temps dropping ‘below normal’ this week

Temperatures across the North Bay are expected to take a marked drop this week — nearly 10 degrees lower than what’s usually expected for late February, according to the National Weather Service.

“Below normal” Sonoma County temps will begin on Monday and continue through the week, reaching highs that will only be in the mid- to upper 50s with lows that could drop into the 20s at night.

On Tuesday, meteorologist predict there will be a 20 percent chance of rain with winds from 10 to 20 mph and gusts of 15 to 20 mph across the region.

These chilly temperatures, though, aren’t only expected in the North Bay.

Across the country, temperatures will begin to plummet over the next two days thanks to an Arctic front that could lead to anticipated drops in temperature by as much as 30 to 40 degrees below normal.

The cold front is traveling from western and central Canada’s freezing winter temperatures, meteorologist Rick Canepa said Sunday, adding that the Arctic air also is coming out of the gulf of Alaska and sweeping from north to south.

The cold front is expected to reach as far south as Arizona, Mexico and Southern California — locations that wouldn’t typically experience temperatures that low this time of the year, he added.

Back in the North Bay region, the temperature drop here won’t be nearly as extreme as in other parts of the country.

Even so, it will still “feel like winter again,” Canepa said, “with temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.”

The average for late February in Santa Rosa is a high of 62 degrees and a low of 40, meteorologist Jeff Lorber said.

Temperatures closest to the coast are expected to drop into the low 30 to 40s at night, while inland areas are expected to drop to the upper to mid 20s at night.

Early Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Rosa residents can expect early morning temperatures on these days to possibly meet or break daily record lows last set on Feb. 23, 1955, when it dropped to 28 degrees, and on Feb. 24, 2018 when it, again, reached 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold will linger until Friday, with a return to normal of 60 degrees or higher by the weekend.

It will feel noticeably colder next week, daytime highs and night-time/morning lows will be nearing 10 degrees colder than normal for late February. A few record lows are possible next week.

Important info for preparing for cold weather. #CAwx https://t.co/FYw4ZeEn0N — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2022

Tuesday’s rain totals are expected to reach an average of 0.10 of an inch or less across the North Bay. However, totals of 0.25 of an inch or greater are possible for the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Mountains.

Forecasters also predict that after Tuesday it may be some time before we get rain again.

“Aside from the light rain we see on Tuesday, we’re looking at dry weather for the foreseeable future,” said Canepa. “But you never know, things can change quickly.”

A week of chilly days and nights is hazardous for people, pets and vegetation.

The National Weather Service advises people to consider “(wearing) layers, limit time outdoors, check heaters, cover or bring sensitive vegetation indoors, bring pets indoors and provide them with warmth. Lastly, cover outdoor pipes to prevent them from freezing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.