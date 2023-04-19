Cool Petaluma continues its work

On a sunny and crisp spring morning, Petaluma resident Natasha Juliana gazes out her window at the tall redwood trees and the green hills beyond, taking another moment to appreciate the wonderful nature her town has to offer.

But for environmentalists like Juliana, climate change – with its threat of increasingly intense floods, fires and other natural disasters – can hover like smoke over any pretty scene, inspiring her to do more to secure a brighter future.

“I’m also a mother of an 18-year-old and I want her to be excited about her future and not afraid for her future,” Juliana said. “So I feel like it's my parental duty to do as much as I can to make sure that the worst case scenarios don’t come true.”

Juliana, a local business owner and leader of the Cool Petaluma initiative, turned those desires into action when she partnered with then-City Council member D’Lynda Fischer and other community members to secure a $1 million grant and consulting support from the Cool City Challenge, a program of the Empowerment Institute.

Their pitch was to write a plan to get Petaluma to carbon neutrality by 2030, without offsets. As a result, Petaluma became one of only three cities in California to win a Cool City Challenge grant, along with Los Angeles and Irvine.

The local Cool City campaign officially launched into action in January 2022.

“In just one year, Cool Petaluma trained 163 leaders, launched 124 blocks, and reached 723 households who then reduced their carbon footprint by more than two million pounds,” the initiative’s leaders said in a website post. “Even more powerful were the countless stories of new friendships and collective action, from soup nights to safe streets engagement.”

The initiative now boasts 140 active “Cool Block leaders,” who have committed neighborhoods throughout the city to do their part in bettering the surrounding environment and response to climate-related events. Juliana hopes that with each effort, more residents will be inspired to join.

One of those block leaders, Lisamarie Eldredge, said when she heard about the Cool City Challenge nearly two years ago she was “immediately excited.”

“Here was an opportunity for me to work with two things I feel passionate about – neighborhood (connection), and consciously empowering ourselves to actively care for the Earth,” Eldredge said.

“It was a leap of faith to take on a role of leadership because the program hadn’t yet been fully formed. But there was a lot to trust about the integrity of the people creating the program and those who brought it to Petaluma.”

Eldredge added that one of the efforts her Cool Block team is working on at the moment is a “community forest project,” where neighbors are encouraged to help plant more street trees.

“Trees bring so many benefits to a neighborhood including the summer cooling effect, cleaning the air and making the street an inviting and desirable place to connect with those on the block,” she said.

Instead of throwing an event on Earth Day – which this year falls on Petaluma’s popular Butter and Egg Days Parade – the Cool Petaluma leaders are gearing up for one of their biggest events of the year to take place later in May.

Their second annual Local Resources Expo will host a variety of booths providing information and answering community questions surrounding five main topic areas: preparing for emergencies, rethinking consumption, transforming transportation, improving buildings and restoring nature.

“We did one last year at Lagunitas, and it was really successful,” Juliana said. “It was a way for people to connect face-to-face with our local resources, city resources, other nonprofits, community groups and businesses.”

This year’s expo is set to take place May 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, located at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The event will be free of charge for general admission, and a number of food trucks will be available on site for those coming with an appetite. Crafting activities also will be available for kids.

As for this weekend, Eldredge and her team are encouraging others to consider Earth Day as a time to reflect on the impact we have on the planet and to “choose behaviors that lighten the effect we have on our environment.”

“Cool Petaluma gives neighborhoods a ready and flexible structure to launch our reflections into collectively inspired action,” Eldredge said.

It’s all about connections, Juliana said.

“Nature is really an intricate system of interconnections, and we’re relearning this powerful and important lesson. Our focus is really to create a community hub and a space that we can inspire and align and activate everyone in every sector. So we’re creating this collaborative, people-powered movement.”

