Two cooling centers will be open this weekend in Sonoma County in response to an excessive heat warning that is likely to bring triple digit temperatures to portions of the region, according to officials

In Petaluma, the Mary Issak Center, located at 900 Hopper Street, will host a daytime cooling center Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. For more information, call 707-773-4305.

Additionally, the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, located at 9231 Foxwood Drive, will host a “Cooling Safe Haven” Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Visitors will be required to sign-in when they arrive and are welcome to bring their own ready-to-eat food. Ice water will be provided. For more information, visit townofwindsor.com.

