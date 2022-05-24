Cooling trend on tap after triple digits hit Sonoma County

North Bay temperatures are expected to be slightly lower Wednesday compared to the scorching levels that engulfed the region Tuesday afternoon.

The anticipated highs, which should be in the low 90s, kick off a cooling trend after triple digits were reported across the region Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The trend is expected to continue into Memorial Day weekend with high temperatures hovering in the 70s by then, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

Santa Rosa’s predicted highs for the week are 95 on Wednesday, 80 on Thursday, 81 on Friday, 77 on Saturday, 79 on Sunday and 83 on Monday.

This comes after temperatures reached 100 degrees at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Healdsburg had a high of 99 degrees on Tuesday, making it the warmest Sonoma County city.

In other parts of Sonoma County, Windsor was 98 degrees; Santa Rosa was 97; Sebastopol 95 degrees and Petaluma 91 degrees. Cooler conditions were reported on the coast, with a high of 63 for Bodega Bay.

It's going to be a hot one today, folks.



Stay hydrated. Take breaks in the shade. And take care of your pets.#CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/mQnS4jfbrY — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 24, 2022

Pacific Gas & Electric reported a power outage affecting hundreds of customers in east Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and the cause was under investigation, spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

An alert issued to customers indicated 1,592 homes and businesses were affected by the outage. Restoration was expected by 5:30 p.m.

PG&E’s outage map shows the outage is in an area east of the Highway 101/Highway 12 junction that includes the Montgomery Village area and sections of Sonoma Avenue, Sotoyome Street and Montgomery Drive.

The map showed fewer outages by 5 p.m. but an exact number of impacted customers by that point wasn’t available.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were still 458 PG&E customers still without power. Restoration expected by 8 p.m.

The temperature was at least 95 degrees when the outage occurred, officials said.

In Rohnert Park, area pedestrians used umbrellas to shield them from the sun as they traversed the area of Southwest and Commerce boulevards.

“It’s hot. Too hot,” Dee Gonzalez, 33, said as she gripped her umbrella. “I need this to protect me.”

The normal high for Tuesday’s date in Santa Rosa is 76 degrees. The record, set in 1982, is 101 degrees.

“It’s not every year we get this warm in May, but it’s definitely not unheard of,” Gass said.

Staff Writer Matt Pera contributed to this report.

