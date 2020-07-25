Coronavirus cases broken down by Sonoma County cities and towns

Nearly 1,000 Santa Rosa residents make up half of all the people in Sonoma County infected by the coronavirus since March, while the Petaluma/Penngrove area came in second with more than 400 cases of the infectious disease, according to a new county public health department analysis.

The data gives the clearest picture yet of the spread of the virus through cities and towns countywide. It shows, as expected, that the county’s densest regions are the most susceptible to virus transmission and have been hit the hardest.

“Our urban centers, like we’re finding everywhere, where there’s a lot more commingling of people and a lot more crowding is where we’re having our cases,” county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase told county supervisors Thursday about the regional analysis. “And that’s where more people are living as well.”

The data released this week shows that of the 2,212 confirmed coronavirus cases the county reported as of Tuesday, the latest data available, 995 residents lived in seven ZIP codes of Santa Rosa. That’s 45% of all COVID-19 cases.

Petaluma and Penngrove had the next largest share, 18%, with 408 cases in three ZIP codes. All other cities and towns comprised less than 10% of cases. The Sonoma Valley community had 177 residents, or 8% of the total, and the Cotati and Rohnert Park community had 173 residents, also about 8%. Healdsburg and Windsor had 154 cases, or 7%.

Mase said all other areas of the county, including Cloverdale, Sebastopol, the Russian River area and unincorporated communities, were far less likely to have COVID-19 cases among their residents.

Previously, Sonoma County health officials released demographic data by broad areas, dividing the county into north, south, east, west and central regions. While many other counties statewide, including Lake County, published case data by ZIP code, local health officials have declined to do so, citing federal privacy laws that protect the health information of individuals.

COVID-19 transmission in Sonoma County

Santa Rosa, 995 cases, 45% of total

Petaluma and Penngrove, 408 cases, 18%

Sonoma Valley, 177 cases, 8%

Rohnert Park and Cotati, 173 cases, 8%

Windsor and Healdsburg, 154 cases, 7%

Cloverdale and Geyserville, 34 cases, 2%

Sebastopol and West County, 33 cases, 1%

Russian River area, 19 cases, 1%

Note: Confirmed cases are as of July 21, latest available, when the total number was 2,212. Twenty-two cases were found in unincorporated areas of the county, while 197 cases remain under investigation.

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

