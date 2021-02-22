Costco to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in the Bay Area, California

Costco is now offering appointments for the COVID vaccine at its pharmacies.

On Saturday, Costco announced it was rolling out coronavirus vaccines, primarily Moderna, to locations around California. Currently, the only Bay Area location is the Novato Costco. There are also participating locations in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Costco did not specify if and when it will expand its locations offering the vaccine, although its site says to "check back frequently for updates."

As of Sunday morning, all available Novato appointments have been booked.

Appointments must be made online. Costco asks that people do not call their pharmacies, as all scheduling is being done through the online portal. You do not have to be a Costco member to use its pharmacies.

Per state guidelines, the only people eligible now for vaccines are health and child care workers, adults 65 and older and high-risk frontline workers. You can check your eligibility here.

"Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities. Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines," the chain said in a statement.

As of Sunday, Costco is also distributing vaccines in New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Washington.