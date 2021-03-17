Cotati businesswoman pivots and thrives despite challenging 2020

As Sonoma County marks the one-year anniversary of its unprecedented stay-home order that marked the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, The Press Democrat set out to tell the stories of how our lives have been changed in a year like no other.

Framing the storefront of Bow N Arrow Clothing on a recent weekday was a riot of brightly colored balloons, at least 100 of them, decorative and defiant.

The balloons lent a festive air to this bohemian boutique on Old Redwood Highway in downtown Cotati — striking a buoyant note during what has been a somber, difficult past year for many small businesses.

That upbeat vibe mirrors the mentality of Mercedes Hernandez, 26, who owns Bow N Arrow and who, despite the dreadful business climate created by the coronavirus pandemic, has shepherded the store to a far stronger place than it was 10 months ago.

She didn’t stop there. With her own shop back on firm footing, Hernandez “felt a tug in my heart,” she said, to help out her peers — fellow millennials who own small businesses in Sonoma County. Working with the city of Cotati, she launched in September the SoCo Market, a pop-up collection of booths on the plaza opposite her store.

The first SoCo Market featured around 10 businesses. Two subsequent SoCo Markets have drawn more than 20 vendors. Response from the community has been “overwhelming,” said Hernandez, who has been asked to make the markets a monthly event.

Hernandez was in a much different place in April 2020, when she was forced to lay off all three of her employees, and pivot to online sales. And that wasn’t going well. Hernandez buys from a group of Los Angeles vendors, whose warehouses were closed. She had trouble keeping merchandise in stock. Instead of panicking or despairing, she took advantage of the virus-imposed hiatus.

“I just sat down and reflected on everything,” she recalled.

When Hernandez started her business as a precocious 19-year-old, its sales were 100% online for two years. Using her waitress earnings, along with a microloan, she opened a store in the summer of 2016. Online sales took a back seat to serving customers “in-store,” as she said. Hernandez enjoys making personal connections with customers, many of them students at nearby Sonoma State University.

With the store shuttered by stay-home orders a year ago, Hernandez found herself laser-focused on digital marketing and, once again, online sales.

With warehouses reopening in Los Angeles, and with help from a federal economic injury disaster loan, she stocked up her online inventory, and — to her mild surprise — kept restocking it, as sales accelerated throughout the summer. Following a strong holiday season, Bow N Arrow had a better than average January and February, said Hernandez, who reported that her monthly sales are now up 60% over a year ago.

Hernandez has “an incredible eye” for pieces that appeal to her demographic, said Paige Wear, a Sonoma State student who works at Bow N Arrow. And she keeps things fresh.

“We get new stuff every week,” Hernandez said, “and once we order something we typically only get it once. That keeps a lot of customers returning.”

As she dialed in on what appeals to her customer base, Bow N Arrow started getting orders from more far-flung locations, including Texas and the United Kingdom. “That’s new, and something I only dreamed of,” Hernandez said.

That growth created other challenges. All the added inventory she now needed was taking up too much space at Bow N Arrow. Finally, Hernandez rented a warehouse, which allows her to maintain one inventory for the boutique store, another for the online sales. It’s also given her a more convenient place to photograph products before uploading them to the website.

While it was obvious for months that she needed warehouse space, Hernandez held off, scarred by an earlier experience. At the age of 21, after opening Bow N Arrow, she decided to open a second location in San Rafael. That was a mistake. For two years after that store closed its doors, Hernandez continued to pay her landlord $3,600 per month in rent.

“I was naïve to sign that lease,” she recalled. “Lot of lessons learned there.”

Being released from that contract in July 2019 “was such a weight off my shoulders,” she said. “I felt like I could breathe again.”

Having weathered that crisis and learned those lessons, Hernandez was less intimidated by the arrival of COVID-19 than she otherwise might have been.

“The old me would’ve responded with anxiety and fear,” she said. “But I left it in God’s hands. I was like, ‘If this is part of your plan, I’m gonna roll with it. Just guide my footsteps.’ ”

Among the steps she took was to launch the SoCo Market in Cotati. It was inspired by a visit to Los Angeles, where Hernandez discovered a large outdoor market on Melrose Avenue.