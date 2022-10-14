A Cotati man was arrested Wednesday in the parking lot of Target in Petaluma after he admitted to a hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Petaluma police officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday to a hit-and-run call from Kenilworth Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned a man had parked his damaged car in the lot before leaving the scene on foot. The owner of the car, 36-year-old Jeremy Beckman, returned, and “spontaneously told the officers that he was drunk and caused the collision,” police said.

Beckman, who was on probation for a previous DUI, was determined to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%, above the legal limit of 0.08%. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail.

The DUI arrest marks the 241st in Petaluma since Jan. 1, nearly twice the number from this time last year, police said. The department’s traffic unit was recently awarded a $200,000 traffic safety grant that will be used to combat the rising incidence of intoxicated driving in Petaluma.

Local police advise drivers to plan rides and designate sober drivers before going out to drink alcohol. Those caught driving while impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

